Meet Ellen Davis, PEI’s Livestock Champion

CANADA, April 15 - Ellen Davis comes from a long line of beef farmers and has a deep passion for the livestock sector—it's in her blood. As the Island’s new Livestock Champion, she’s eager to share her passion and make a positive impact on the industry in PEI.

"Being raised on a farm, I developed a deep respect and interest in agriculture, and I knew it was a career path I wanted to pursue. As I got older, my passion for farming continued to grow, and I was eager to explore the science behind farming."

Davis grew up in Mates Corner, New Brunswick and earned a Bachelor of Science from Dalhousie University’s Agricultural Campus, where she was a member of the Woodsman Team during the school year. In the summers, she worked on various local farms to broaden her understanding of different farming operations.

She is thrilled to be PEI’s Livestock Champion, where she will be “boots on the ground” to help producers in whatever area they need assistance.

Davis will consult with industry partners and livestock groups to help grow the Island’s beef herd, help producers increase profitability and expansion, and support new entrants as they get started.

She’s excited about what she can bring to the role.

"This position is highly dynamic and with my extensive agricultural background, both personally and professionally, I am well-equipped with expertise in genetics, artificial insemination, nutrition, and cow health, enabling me to make a significant impact."

The Livestock Champion is tasked with identifying barriers that might hinder livestock sector growth, particularly in the beef industry, and finding opportunities to put the Livestock Strategy into action while also keeping more animals in the region.

In addition to her new role as Livestock Champion, Davis remains firmly rooted in farming. She helps oversee a 140 cow/calf operation with her father and brother on their family farm, where the main influences are Simmental, Angus, and Charolais.

She’s eager to start making a difference for PEI producers.

"I’m looking forward to working alongside Island farmers and helping producers achieve greater success in the industry."

The PEI Livestock Champion position was created in a collaboration between the Government of PEI, PEI Cattle Producers Association and Atlantic Beef Products.

Producers can contact the Livestock Champion by email at ellen@peicattleproducers.com or by phone at: 902-214-0587

