Program brings rehabilitation support to residents at Garden Home

CANADA, April 16 - For Tulio Vega, a student in Holland College’s Occupational Therapy Assistant/Physiotherapy Assistant (OTA/PTA) program, his assignment at Garden Home was more than just hands-on training, it was a life-changing experience.

One moment in particular stands out for him.

“There was a resident who told me his biggest goal was to regain the ability to walk unassisted to the bathroom,” says Vega. “By the end of my placement, he had not only achieved that goal but exceeded it. Seeing his happiness and gratitude was incredibly rewarding.”

Vega is one of several students participating in a pilot program that’s proving to be a success at two private long-term care homes in Charlottetown.

The provincial government and Holland College partnered to provide rehabilitation support at Garden Home and the Mount Continuing Care Facility. Students in the OTA/PTA program recently completed two four-week placements at Garden Home. A third six-week placement began in early March at the Mount.

This gives students the chance to gain real-world experience in long-term care by applying classroom knowledge, while also enhancing allied health supports in the province’s private long-term care facilities.

By working alongside allied health-care professionals, students have helped improve residents’ mobility, comfort, and engagement in programs at the homes.

Another important outcome is the meaningful connections that residents have formed with students, something that has not gone unnoticed by staff, residents, and their partners in care.

Manon Gallant, an occupational therapist and clinical supervisor at Holland College, has experience in long-term care and understands the positive impact this type of support has on the well-being of the residents. She emphasizes that students have benefited just as much from the experience.

“This setup is unique, not just for students but for me as an instructor,” she explains. “It’s about exposing them to as many aspects of care as possible, so they understand what’s possible.”

Patrick Lauwerijssen, another student in the OTA/PTA program, previously participated in a program called Health Care Futures. This program provides high school and post-secondary students with work experience in health-care settings. Lauwerijssen did an assignment in a public long-term care facility in Summerside.

“When I took part in the Health Care Futures program, I worked more with feeding and communication, but here, my days are spent learning about residents’ mobility, wheelchair adjustments, and transfers. The more you know about them, the better quality of care you can provide,” he says.

Faith Chukwuka-Iwegim was inspired to join the OTA/PTA program after working in healthcare upon moving to PEI.

“I chose OTA/PTA because I saw how physiotherapy was helping people and thought I’d give it a try,” says Chukwuka-Iwegim. “I ended up loving it. Even my family says this career is perfect for me.”

She says the placement helped her build confidence, especially with hands-on skills like adjusting wheelchairs and helping residents move safely.

“This hands-on learning was amazing because we got to practice in real situations while experienced professionals guided us.”

Angela McMurrer, training coordinator at Garden Home, has seen firsthand how valuable the program has been in supporting both residents and staff at the home.

“Residents genuinely look forward to their visits,” she says. “Their support has made a real difference, and even families have noticed the impact.”

Chukwuka-Iwegim said the work assignment was a positive experience and that she would take a position if one were available today.

“This experience showed me how important and rewarding this work really is.”

More information about the Holland College OTA/PTA program and how to enroll can be found at Holland College | Occupational Therapist Assistant and Physiotherapist Assistant.

For high school students in Prince Edward Island, the Health Care Futures Program is now accepting applications.