Governor Abbott Announces Sugar Land Designated Music Friendly Texas Certified Community

TEXAS, October 21 - October 21, 2024 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced that the City of Sugar Land has been designated by the Texas Music Office (TMO) as a Music Friendly Texas Certified Community after completing the multi-step certification process. The Music Friendly Texas program, the first in the nation since introduced by TMO in 2016, seeks to foster music business-related economic development and job creation in Texas cities and communities.

“Congratulations to the City of Sugar Land on earning the Music Friendly Texas Certified Community designation,” said Governor Abbott. “Music is key to the Texas brand and is deeply rooted in the cultural traditions of our great state. Music Friendly Texas Communities work tirelessly to attract and develop the local music industry to boost local job creation and economic growth. In fact, with support from the Texas Music Office, the Texas music industry accounts for more than 192,000 direct and indirect permanent jobs and generates more than $26 billion in annual economic activity statewide. Together, we will continue to work alongside communities in every region of our state to build a bigger, better Texas.”

“Congratulations to the City of Sugar Land for being designated a Music Friendly Texas Certified Community,” said Senator Lois W. Kolkhorst. “Sugar Land provides quality musical experiences that contribute significantly to the local economy, attracting visitors and stimulating growth, and is one of several cities designated as such in Senate District 18. This designation is a testament to Sugar Land’s commitment to supporting and promoting its vibrant music scene, and I am certain it will continue to have a positive impact on the entire area.”

“On behalf of the constituents I am honored to represent, we are enthusiastic about the Music Friendly Texas Certified Community designation for the City of Sugar Land,” said Representative Gary Gates. “Timeless and transcendent, music bolsters our economy through job creation, tourism development, attracting young workers, supporting our small businesses, and bolstering local economies through music events.”

“Sugar Land has long been a city that celebrates arts and culture, and receiving the Music Friendly Texas Community certification is a testament to the dedication and passion of our community,” said Mayor Joe R. Zimmerman. “We are proud of the hard work from our Civic Arts Division over the past year and a half to bring this to fruition. This certification not only highlights Sugar Land’s thriving music scene, but it also opens the door for future growth, creativity, and economic opportunities for our musicians and local businesses.”

“Music is so important because it enriches life on multiple levels and brings people together,” said City of Sugar Land Neighborhood Services Assistant Director Nicole Solis. “We are excited to be designated a Music Friendly Texas Community. The City of Sugar Land is focused on fostering an environment where residents feel connected to each other and their community.”

“It has been a privilege to collaborate with the Texas Music Office, Sugar Land City Council, and the wonderful residents of our city on this journey,” said City of Sugar Land Civic Arts Manager Sha Davis. “Achieving this Music Friendly Texas Community certification marks a significant milestone in our ongoing commitment to the arts as a powerful means of community expression. Sugar Land has always embraced innovation, and this recognition is a testament to our dedication to nurturing and expanding our music scene, creating a thriving space for artists and audiences alike."

The Music Friendly Texas Community Certification Ceremony cohosted by TMO and the City of Sugar Land will be held on Saturday, October 26, during Sugar Land’s Summer of Sound at Oyster Creek Park and will include city officials and community leaders. TMO Community Relations and Outreach Specialist Gini Mascorro will present the designation.

Sugar Land Music Friendly Texas Community Certification Ceremony

Saturday, October 26 at 7:45 PM

Summer of Sound

Oyster Creek Park

4033 Highway 6

Sugar Land, TX 77478

The ceremony is free and open to the public. Find more details here: facebook.com/events/842569881409801/

Inquiries may be directed to Doug Adolph, Director of Communications, City of Sugar Land, (713) 202-0816, dadolph@sugarlandtx.gov

Sugar Land becomes the 68th Music Friendly Texas Certified Community. Learn more about the Music Friendly Texas program: gov.texas.gov/music/page/music-friendly-communities

The Texas Music Office in the Governor’s Office of Economic Development and Tourism is the first and longest-running state music office in the nation. Since 1990, TMO has fostered the economic development of Texas music businesses, Texas musicians, and Texas communities. Since 2016, TMO has operated the first and only statewide Music Friendly Community Program in the nation, with an extensive network of more than 65 certified Music Friendly Texas community partners across the state. The TMO also serves as a clearinghouse for Texas music industry information, acts as a liaison between music businesses and government offices, publicizes significant industry developments, and attracts essential music industry to the Lone Star State. A vibrant Texas music industry supports local job creation while drawing visitors from around the globe, attracting a talented workforce across industries, and supporting business recruitment and expansion efforts throughout the state.