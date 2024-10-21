Monitoring wild salmon and steelhead in the wilderness

The Middle Fork Salmon River is a unique river system in Idaho because it has no hatchery influence, which makes the salmon and steelhead populations truly wild. Furthermore, the Middle Fork and its tributaries currently serve as a sanctuary for wild salmon and steelhead as there has been no open season for either species since 1978. Big Creek plays a vital role in the Middle Fork Salmon River system by providing spawning and rearing habitat for wild salmon and steelhead, as well as for Bull Trout and Westslope Cutthroat Trout.

We have been monitoring wild salmonids using a rotary screw trap in Big Creek since 2007, and not only are wild salmon and steelhead sampled, but technicians also get to handle Bull Trout and Westslope Cutthroat Trout on a regular basis. Big Creek is a unique location to work because personnel stay there remotely up to two weeks at a time and due to the remoteness, if something breaks, they can’t just run to the hardware store for a fix. Personnel must be creative and use materials on-hand to ensure trapping continues. Staff that have worked this screw trap mention that it was a highlight of their season because of the opportunities to hike, fish, and see wildlife in wilderness solitude.

If you’re interested in learning more about Idaho’s wild salmon and steelhead, then check out our Wild Salmon and Steelhead page for more information. For more details about operating a rotary screw trap, read Tim Copeland's article describing a day at work on a screw trap.

If working with fish in a cool location off the beaten path interests you, then check out job announcements on the IDFG employment page.