Hire Velocity Launches Offshore RPO Solution to Expand Talent Acquisition Offerings

The new offshore recruitment solution allows organizations to optimize hiring through cost-effective, global support.

Our new Offshore RPO solution is a natural extension of our mission to provide innovative recruiting strategies and technology that deliver superior results for our clients.” — Marques Smith

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hire Velocity, a leading provider of recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) and human capital solutions, is excited to announce the launch of its new Offshore RPO service. This innovative offering, developed in partnership with PrediQt, enables companies to leverage offshore recruitment teams to identify and secure top talent globally. The launch reinforces Hire Velocity's commitment to providing innovative and cost-effective recruiting solutions that address the evolving needs of organizations.

Through Hire Velocity’s Offshore RPO solution, companies will benefit from the expertise of offshore recruiters while maintaining direct communication and oversight from Hire Velocity account management. This unique combination offers a scalable, cost-effective recruitment model designed to reduce time-to-hire and lower recruitment costs without sacrificing quality. While not every engagement will include an offshore component, this economical solution provides an additional option for clients seeking to optimize hiring processes.

“Our new Offshore RPO service is designed to help businesses access the best talent while optimizing recruitment processes with global support,” said Marques Smith, President & CEO of Hire Velocity. “This solution is a natural extension of our mission to provide innovative recruiting strategies and technology that deliver superior results for our clients”.

PrediQt, Hire Velocity’s long-time partner in recruitment solutions, will provide the offshore recruiting to support this new initiative. "We’re excited to take our partnership with Hire Velocity to the next level with this new Offshore RPO service offering," said Subhalakshmi Samanta, CEO of PrediQt. "By offering clients an alternate, effective recruitment strategy, we’re enhancing their ability to attract top talent in a cost-effective way. We have built a strong partnership with Hire Velocity over the years, and we look forward to achieving even greater success together in the future."

Hire Velocity’s Offshore RPO solution is specifically designed to address common recruitment challenges such as high turnover, increased hiring costs, and a shortage of qualified candidates by utilizing offshore recruiters to identify and vet talent, organizations can streamline their talent acquisition process while maintaining the highest standards of candidate experience and quality.



About Hire Velocity

Hire Velocity designs talent strategies that build great teams and great businesses. They are a proven leader in Human Capital Solutions and trusted by companies for customized Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO), Search, and Talent Advisory solutions. Consistently recognized as a partner that goes the 'extra mile,' Hire Velocity partners with clients across nearly every industry to solve recruiting challenges and achieve sustained outcomes.



About PrediQt

PrediQt specializes in AI-driven insights and advanced data analytics, helping businesses leverage their data for informed decision-making. With a client-centric approach, they offer tailored solutions including predictive analytics, cloud integration, and custom software development. Their team collaborates closely with clients to address complex challenges, transforming data into actionable strategies that enhance business performance.

