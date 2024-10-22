Summit Spine Expands into Tennessee, Opening Clinic in Chattanooga

We are thrilled to open our latest ‘Center of Excellence’ to care for our neighbors in Chattanooga.” — Dr. Amit Patel

CHATTANOOGA, TN, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summit Spine & Joint Centers, a multi-site pain management practice, has celebrated the grand opening of its newest pain treatment center in Chattanooga, TN, at 1949 Gunbarrel Road, Suite 206. Summit Spine & Joint Centers’ first clinic in Tennessee. The new pain management clinic, located in Chattanooga, Tennessee, marks a significant milestone in Summit Spine's mission to deliver top-tier pain management solutions to a broader community. The new clinic opened to new patients on October 21, 2024 and serves customers in Chattanooga, Fort Oglethorpe, Jasper, Lookout Mountain, Ooltewah, Cleveland, Soddy-Daisy, Whitwell, and the surrounding area.

For many years, Summit Spine & Joint Centers has proudly served patients across 30 locations in Georgia, earning a reputation for excellence in pain management and compassionate care. The expansion into Chattanooga represents a pivotal step in our commitment to extending our reach and providing the same level of high-quality care to individuals suffering from chronic pain in Tennessee.

Summit Spine specializes in the precise diagnosis and treatment of neck pain, back pain, herniated disks, sciatica, headache, pelvic, musculoskeletal, neuropathic pain, and many other conditions, relying on state-of-the-art machines and equipment for accurate and effective diagnosis and treatment.

“We are thrilled to open our latest ‘Center of Excellence’ to care for our neighbors in Chattanooga,” said Dr. Amit Patel, who will lead the medical staff at Summit Spine & Joint Centers’ new location. “Our team of experienced doctors, nurses, and staff use the most innovative technologies and equipment to diagnose and successfully treat a range of conditions, with a goal of giving our patients relief from their pain so that they may lead a fuller life.” The new clinic will offer a wide range of services, including spine management, epidurals, joint injections, nerve blocks, general pain management and more. In addition, patients will have access to comprehensive pain management options, including expanded care in our ambulatory surgery center (ASC) locations when needed.

With the opening in Chattanooga, Summit Spine & Joint Centers now has 31 clinics, with Georgia locations in Athens, Braselton, Buford, Canton, Cartersville, Carrollton, Commerce, Conyers, Cummings, Dalton, Decatur, East Cobb, Gainesville, Jasper, Johns Creek/Norcross, Lawrenceville, Lithia Springs, Newnan, Ringgold/Ft. Oglethorpe, Rome, Roswell, Savannah, Snellville, Stockbridge, Stonecrest/Lithonia, Winder, and Woodstock. For more information call (770) 962-3642 or visit www.summitspine.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.