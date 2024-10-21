October 21 - Secretary Griswold Celebrates Early Voting, Highlights Voter Rights alongside Denver Clerk, State Legislative Leaders

News Release

Denver, October 21, 2024 - Secretary of State Jena Griswold celebrated the opening of voting centers and drop boxes across the state at a press conference today with Denver City and County Clerk and Recorder Paul López, Senate Majority Whip Julie Gonzales, and Assistant Majority Leader Jennifer Bacon at Denver Elections.

“Today, we have 433 drop boxes and 365 voting centers open statewide — the most we have ever had in any election,” said Secretary Griswold. “We anticipate a great election, and will protect the rights of all voters. Every eligible voter, regardless of zip code, race, or the amount of money in their bank account, will be able to make their voice heard in our elections.”

In her remarks, Secretary Griswold discussed that Colorado’s elections are the gold standard for election access and that Colorado continues to lead the way on preparing for new threats. This includes $5 million in county funding to increase election security and access; first-in-the-nation laws criminalizing fake electors and insider threats; expansion of the restriction on guns near voting; a new law and disaster scenario trainings on deepfakes; and new laws to combat bad faith efforts to delay the certification of the presidential election during canvassing or through post election challenges.

Griswold also announced the launch of the new “Know Your Voting Rights” booklet (PDF) available in print from the Secretary of State’s Office and at GoVoteColorado.gov. This initiative is a resource so that every voter has a quick reference guide on their rights under the law.

Denver Clerk and Recorder Paul López spoke to the accessibility and security of elections in Denver and across the state.

“Take advantage of the fact that we have mail in ballots which you can fill out from the comfort of your home, and drop off at any of our 45 boxes across the City,” Denver Clerk Paul López said. “We have done the work to make voting safe and secure, now it’s your turn to do your part, and get those ballots in early and make democracy happen.”

Assistant Majority Leader Bacon spoke to her work to prevent voter intimidation at polling locations.

"Your vote is your voice. Voting gives our nation life and is a fundamental right. Any efforts to disenfranchise, threaten, or intimidate voters have no place in our Democracy," said Assistant Majority Leader Bacon. "I'm proud to have partnered with Secretary Griswold to build upon our laws to prevent voter intimidation, and create a Know Your Rights Voting booklet to ensure all Coloradans can make their voice heard confidently."

Senator Julie Gonzales highlighted her work to guarantee access to voting for eligible incarcerated Coloradans.

“I was proud to champion the new law to guarantee voting access for eligible voters in Colorado jails. Every eligible Coloradan deserves the chance to cast a ballot, and sixty percent of Colorado's jail population are pretrial detainees who are innocent until proven guilty. These Coloradans have a legal right to vote, and this new legislation ensures they can make their vote heard in our elections,” said Senator Gonzales.

Voters in Colorado have legally protected rights: