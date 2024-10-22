PageProof introduces support for Content Credentials

PageProof releases Smart Check: Content Credentials (CR). PageProof's proofing screen displaying Content Credentials for an Adobe Firefly generated image.

PageProof releases Smart Check: Content Credentials (CR), helping reviewers identify and verify authentic content credentials on creative assets.

We are proud to be a member of the Content Authenticity Initiative ecosystem and to be the first online proofing platform to offer content credential checks on creative assets.” — Gemma Rann, CEO & Founder of PageProof

AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND, October 23, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- PageProof, the industry-leading online proofing platform for enterprises, creative agencies, and marketing teams, is excited to announce the launch of Smart Check: Content Credentials (CR).This new feature leverages the Coalition for Content Provenance and Authenticity (C2PA) framework to help reviewers verify the authenticity of content, including identifying content generated by Artificial Intelligence (AI).The C2PA framework unites Adobe's Content Authenticity Initiative (CAI), focused on providing digital media context and history, with Project Origin, a Microsoft and BBC-led effort to counter disinformation in the digital news space.PageProof’s Smart Check: CR analyzes imagery and PDFs to display detected content authenticity credentials – a crucial step toward promoting transparency and trust.Smart Check: CR complements existing Smart Check features such as fonts, colors, color profile, linked asset analysis – offering immense value to marketing and creative teams working with digital assets.“We are proud to be a member of the Content Authenticity Initiative ecosystem and to be the first online proofing platform to offer content credential checks on creative assets. PageProof plays a vital role in equipping creative reviewers with key information to ensure content is trusted and aligns with brand standards.” Gemma Rann, CEO & Founder of PageProof.This new feature is part of PageProof Intelligence™ , which enhances how marketing and creative teams review and approve content efficiently.Key benefits of Smart Check:PageProof Intelligence™ Smart Check, which now includes Smart Check: CR, presents valuable insights to reviewers checking creative content for trust and adherence to brand guidelines. Smart Check is available on all PageProof plans.Smart Check analyzes and presents:● Content Credentials on static images and PDF assets● Essential information including: dimensions, fonts, colors (including spot colors), color profile, and linked assets.“At PageProof, we are committed to helping reviewers easily validate every detail of a proof – not just the artwork on screen. With Smart Check: CR, along with our ability to surface fonts, colors, and linked assets, we ensure fast and effective approval processes.” - Marcus Radich, CTO of PageProof.About the Content Authenticity Initiative (CAI)The CAI is a cross-industry community of major media and technology companies, civil society, and many others.Led by Adobe, the CAI develops open-source tools for verifiably recording the provenance of any digital media, including content made with generative AI. The initiative promotes widespread adoption of content authenticity and transparency practices on a global scale.Key partners in the CAI community include Adobe, Microsoft, BBC, Reuters, Nikon, Canon, and more.About PageProofPageProof is the leading online proofing platform, making the review and approval of creative work feel effortless.Files of any kind can be securely shared with teams in just a few clicks. With powerful tools to automate workflows, review work, and make sure everything is pixel-perfect, providing feedback is simple and approvals streamlined.PageProof is the only triple-layer encrypted, enterprise-grade online proofing solution that offers purpose-built integrations to support all design, communication, and project management tools.Learn more at pageproof.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X.

