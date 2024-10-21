Veterans For America First Endorses Councilwoman Victoria Seaman for Mayor of Las Vegas announced Elizabeth Helgelien

Victoria Seaman endorsement for Mayor VFAF.US

Councilwoman Victoria Seaman has been endorsed for Mayor of Las Vegas by Veterans for America First aka VFAF Veterans for Trump announced Elizabeth Helgelien

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- "Victoria Seaman stands as a beacon of dedicated public service, with a track record that speaks volumes to her commitment to Las Vegas. Her extensive experience, from her tenure in the Nevada Assembly to her current role on multiple critical committees in the Las Vegas City Council, showcases her deep understanding of local issues. At VFAF, we recognize that public safety is paramount, and Victoria's prioritization of this issue aligns perfectly with our mission to Make America Safe Again. We are confident in her ability to implement policies that resonate with our America First Agenda. Therefore, VFAF proudly endorses Victoria Seaman for Mayor of Las Vegas, believing in her vision to keep our city safe and prosperous." said Elizabeth Helgelien VFAF National Communications Director.For more information on Councilwoman Seamon: https://www.lasvegasnevada.gov/Government/Mayor-City-Council/Ward-2 Veterans for Trump aka Veterans for America First was founded in 2015 as a grassroots movement supporting Donald J. Trump for the 45th president of the United States. Admiral Chuck Kubic is credited by Steven Bannon and Corey R. Lewandowski as being the original leader of the movement. General Flynn also played a role but did not stay with the organization.Admiral Kubic currently serves as National Spokesman of VFAF. The organization’s founder Joshua Macias focused on veterans’ issues while promoting a secure border. In 2020 Stan Fitzgerald took over the political direction of the organization focusing on the America First agenda and was named president in January 2023. In April 2024 Robert Cornicelli was named president and Jared Craig was named Vice President. Elizabeth Helgelien was named National Communications director.The organization was invited to Mar-A-Lago for Donald J Trump’s announcement to campaign for the 47th president of the United States. President Trump shared the organization's 2024 presidential endorsement on his Truth Social platform. Robert Cornicelli and Stan Fitzgerald worked on the 2024 SC State Trump Campaign Coalition. Jared Craig is currently named to the RNC Georgia Campaign legal team for election integrity.For more information visit VFAF.US

