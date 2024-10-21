Stretch of San Gabriel River gets $3.5 million grant for maintenance, cleanup

A key Southern California water source is set to receive new funding for added water protections and clean-up for the well-traveled mountain region. The grant to help clean up the San Gabriel Mountains National Monument is big news for a river that is key to the water supply.

