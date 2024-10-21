Submit Release
Justice Evans to speak at appellate symposium

Justice Kelli Evans will be part of the Bar Association of San Francisco’s program, “Bi-Annual View from the Appellate Bench.” The all-day event on November 1 will feature 11 First District Court of Appeal justices, as well as court staff attorneys and appellate lawyers.

