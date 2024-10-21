Justice Evans to speak at appellate symposium

Justice Kelli Evans will be part of the Bar Association of San Francisco’s program, “Bi-Annual View from the Appellate Bench.” The all-day event on November 1 will feature 11 First District Court of Appeal justices, as well as court staff attorneys and appellate lawyers.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.