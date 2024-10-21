Catch, kill, report walleye in Idaho's salmon and steelhead rivers

In 2023, anglers reported catching 19 walleye in the Snake and Salmon rivers and so far in 2024, we have received over 60 verified reports of walleye that were caught. The increase is likely due to increasing abundances of walleye and our efforts to reach out to anglers about walleye.

These walleye were caught in Snake River upstream to Hells Canyon Dam and in the Salmon River upstream to Riggins. Size of walleye reported by anglers ranged from 13 to 30 inches in total length but most were 16 to 18 inches. Long stretches of these rivers are difficult to access so fishing effort can be low, so we know there are many more walleye out there.

This increase in walleye abundance is concerning to fisheries manager because an additional non-native predator adds to the list of factors that influence salmon and steelhead survival. Recently, Idaho Fish and Game biologists joined with leaders from several other state, federal, and tribal entities to discuss how to manage walleye where salmon and steelhead occur. There are many challenges when considering walleye management strategies, but the goal of this group is to determine how big of a problem these fish are going to be, especially with other predators in the system, and to reduce walleye predation on salmon and steelhead populations where possible.