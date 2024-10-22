ACTALL and SENTRY PRODUCTS reach Agreement to service EOL Sentry installations

Actall expands technology offerings

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ACTALL CORPORATION, a leading provider of Real Time Location Systems for Complex Architecture, and Sentry Products announced today that they have reached an Agreement to service end of life needs for installations impacted by Sentry’s closure.

Sentry Products, started in 1974, has been an entry point for staff safety products in correctional, behavioral health and courtrooms that prefer to use an emergency communication system that employs ultrasonic technology. The original Sentry technology was developed by a grant from NASA for school security.

“I have known Ken Bays for over two decades and will miss him as a competitor”, said Bob Hampe, Actall’s President and CEO. “Ken has always worked hard to fulfill his clients’ needs and I was honoured that he reached out to Actall to keep the remaining active Sentry installations supported. Actall is looking forward to reaching out to the existing Sentry install base and working through current servicing/support and future conversion planning to Actall ATLAS products.”

“We receive a number of quote requests each year that are well suited for Ultrasonic products”, said Josh Childs, VP Sales at Actall. “Combining this technology with ATLAS’ wireless infrastructure and the HubSens locating engine can be a key differentiator for smaller, more focused staff duress system deployments.”

“It was an extremely difficult decision to discontinue Sentry’s operations on August 31”, said Ken Bays, President of Sentry Products. “Our 50th Anniversary would have been this September. I am thrilled that our clients will be in good hands going forward and that Actall is able to service their existing needs and provide technology upgrades into the ATLAS RTLS environment.”

“While ultrasonic technology is not typically used for full RTLS functionality, it does serve as a reliable staff safety product for facilities that do not require full site coverage”, added Hampe. “It’s not unthinkable that we will employ some of the underlying Sentry technology on a larger basis in the future; if the demand is there, we’ll find a way to meet it.”



About Actall Corporation

Actall Corporation is an experienced systems engineering firm for Indoor Positioning Solutions. Our technical expertise stems from our success in deploying locating systems in extremely difficult & dense facilities. We have designed locating systems to meet owner criteria in environments where other providers cannot, including jails/prisons, mental health centers, state capitols and courts. Actall systems leverage accurate locating technologies for patients, inmates, staff, visitors and assets to generate valuable intelligence.

About Rakana Technologies

Rakana Technologies, Inc is a technology holding company principally engaged in indoor positioning systems, IoT design and implementation and process improvement software solutions through its subsidiaries (Rakana Technologies and its subsidiaries are collectively referred to as the “RT Group”).The RT Group includes Actall Corporation, Actall Canada, Inc, Actall Australia and DataByx.

Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements and information contained in this release may be considered “forward-looking statements,” such as statements relating to management's views with respect to future events and financial performance. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from historical experience or from future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, economic conditions in the markets in which the RT Group operates, new federal or state governmental regulation, the RT Group’s ability to effectively operate, integrate and leverage any past or future strategic acquisition, and other factors which can be found in the RT Group’s other news releases and filings. The RT Group expressly disclaims any duty to update its forward-looking statements unless required by applicable law.

