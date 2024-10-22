PB5STAR PARTNERS WITH PICKLEBALL PRO ADRIANA TOMAZELLI

PB5star Expands Its Roster of Pro Athletes and Furthers Its Commitment to Supporting Top Talent in Pickleball

FL, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PB5star, a leader in pickleball apparel, is proud to announce its newest sponsorship with professional pickleball player, Adriana Tomazelli. Adriana’s lifelong dedication to racquet sports and rapid rise in the pickleball world make her a natural fit for PB5star’s commitment to supporting athletes who embody passion, collaboration to lift each other up, and athletic excellence.

Adriana Tomazelli’s path to professional pickleball began in her native Brazil, where she competed as an elite national-level squash player and earned a silver medal in Brazil’s National Squash Championships. After moving to the U.S. and becoming a citizen, Adriana expanded her racquet sports expertise, competing in the U.S. Open Racquetball Nationals before being introduced to pickleball four years ago. Instantly captivated by the sport, Adriana has made pickleball her professional focus, playing her first year as Senior Pro on the Tour and representing Seattle United in the NPL league.

“Pickleball has completely taken over my athletic journey and has allowed me to tap into a new level of competition and community," said Adriana. "Partnering with PB5star is an opportunity to push myself further on the court while inspiring others to embrace the sport with the same passion.”

"Adriana's relentless pursuit of excellence and her passion for racquet sports make her a standout in the pickleball world," said Angela Caltagirone, Chief Digital and Marketing Officer at PB5star. "We are thrilled to support her as she continues to make her mark in the pickleball world. At PB5star, we’re committed to empowering athletes like Adriana who elevate the game, build camaraderie and pay it forward by teaching and coaching."

Beyond the court, Adriana is an artist, creating oversized paintings and murals. She also continues her work as a model. In addition, she is a beach tennis competitor in the World Beach Racket League and runs clinics and camps for pickleball players of all ages.

As Adriana Tomazelli and PB5star embark on this exciting partnership, both are poised to make a significant impact on the pickleball world. This sponsorship reflects PB5star’s ongoing commitment to supporting athletes and promoting the sport at all levels.

WHO IS ADRIANA TOMAZELLI?

Adriana Tomazelli is a professional pickleball player who has spent her life excelling in various racquet sports. Originally from Brazil, Adriana was an elite national-level squash player, earning a silver medal in Brazil’s National Squash Championships. After moving to the U.S. and becoming a citizen, she expanded her expertise by competing in the U.S. Open Racquetball Nationals. Four years ago, she discovered pickleball, and it quickly became her passion and career focus. Now, she competes as a Senior Pro on the Pickleball Tour and represents the Seattle United team in the NPL league. Adriana is also involved in coaching clinics, camps, and private lessons while pursuing her interests as an artist and beach tennis competitor.

WHAT IS THE SIGNIFICANCE OF PB5STAR SPONSORING ADRIANA TOMAZELLI?

PB5star’s sponsorship of Adriana Tomazelli underscores the brand’s commitment to supporting rising stars in pickleball, particularly among women. This partnership aligns with PB5star’s mission to promote excellence in the sport and reflects its dedication to empowering athletes who push the game forward.

ABOUT PB5STAR:

PB5star is a premier pickleball apparel company dedicated to providing high-quality, stylish, and performance-driven clothing for pickleball enthusiasts. PB5star will be launching footwear in late 2024. Our mission is to help players feel amazing, look incredible, and play better than ever. By combining innovative design with premium materials, we create apparel that stands out on and off the court. Whether you're a seasoned player or new to the game, PB5star offers gear that boosts your confidence and enhances your playing experience.



