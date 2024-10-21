Gov. Justice appoints Mark Sorsaia as Circuit Court Judge in Putnam County, names Robert Cunningham acting Secretary of Homeland Security

CHARLESTON, WV — Gov. Jim Justice announced today that he has appointed Mark Sorsaia to the 29th Judicial Circuit Court serving Putnam County. He fills the seat vacated by the Honorable Joseph K. Reeder, who was appointed as a federal magistrate judge for the Southern District of West Virginia. Sorsaia began his career as assistant prosecuting attorney in 1988 and went on to serve as the Prosecuting Attorney of Putnam County. He has held leadership roles in several state and national legal organizations, including the West Virginia Prosecuting Attorneys Institute and the National District Attorneys Association. The 29th Judicial Circuit will become the 7th Judicial Court on January 1, 2025, because of House Bill 3332, which the West Virginia Legislature passed in 2023. Additionally, Gov. Justice announced that Deputy Secretary Robert Cunningham will replace Sorsaia. A lifelong West Virginian, Cunningham retired from federal law enforcement after 30 years and has served as Deputy Secretary since 2021. Cunningham, who serves as Gov. Justice's national security advisor, led the development of several school safety initiatives, including establishing officers with statewide jurisdiction to protect West Virginia's kids. He's married to Bridget Cuningham and has three children.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.