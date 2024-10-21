Gov. Justice appoints Raymond “Joe” Funkhouser to 98th District in House of Delegates

CHARLESTON, WV — Gov. Jim Justice today announced the appointment of Raymond “Joe” Funkhouser to the 98th District in the House of Delegates, representing a portion of Jefferson County. Funkhouser will fill the seat previously held by Paul Espinosa.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.