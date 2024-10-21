Submit Release
Gov. Justice appoints Raymond “Joe” Funkhouser to 98th District in House of Delegates

CHARLESTON, WV — Gov. Jim Justice today announced the appointment of Raymond “Joe” Funkhouser to the 98th District in the House of Delegates, representing a portion of Jefferson County. Funkhouser will fill the seat previously held by Paul Espinosa. 

