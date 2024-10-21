First Lady Cathy Justice, WV Dept. of Arts, Culture and History invite artists to create wreath-themed ornaments for the 2024 Artistree

CHARLESTON, WV — First Lady Cathy Justice and the West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture and History invite West Virginians of all ages, including artists of all disciplines, to create and submit hand-crafted wreath-themed ornaments to be displayed on a Christmas tree at the West Virginia Culture Center this December. This holiday season will be the 13th season of the First Lady Artistree initiative. “We are thrilled to invite West Virginians of all ages and artistic abilities to share their creativity by designing a special Christmas wreath ornament,” First Lady Justice said. “This is a wonderful opportunity to celebrate the unique talent found in every corner of our state while spreading the joy and spirit of the holiday season. I can’t wait to see the beautiful and imaginative wreaths that our artists will create.” Ornaments must be hand-crafted and suitable for hanging on a tree. Size and weight should be taken into consideration. Ornaments should be no larger than 6 inches wide by 6 inches long.



