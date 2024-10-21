Gov. Justice surprises Frankfort Elementary School with $100,000 for new playground

SHORT GAP, WV — Gov. Jim Justice surprised the students of Frankfort Elementary School with a $100,000 check to help build a brand new playground. Frankfort Elementary, home of the Rockets, is Mineral County’s newest school, which opened its doors in August of this year. "This school is absolutely incredible," Gov. Justice said. "It's brand new, and I couldn’t be more excited for all of you. As Rockets, you represent the very best of West Virginia, and if I can offer one piece of advice, it’s to always aim for the stars. Babydog and I had the pleasure of exploring your new school, and it's got everything you need. But one thing is still missing—a playground. Today, we're making sure that you get that playground, and we brought $100,000 for it to happen. You deserve the very best, because you’re worth it, and we’re making sure you get it.”

