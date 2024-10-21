Gov. Justice thanks Mitch Carmichael for service as Economic Development Secretary, announces Mike Graney as replacement

CHARLESTON, WV — Gov. Jim Justice announced today that West Virginia Department of Economic Development Secretary Mitch Carmichael, who has served in the position since its creation in 2021, is stepping away to move into the private sector. Mike Graney has been appointed acting secretary for the department. "I want to thank Secretary Carmichael for his incredible work over the years," Gov. Justice said. "When we reshaped our thinking about economic development and made it an entire department, there was no better person to lead the charge than Mitch. He's business savvy, loves West Virginia, and is a rockstar in every sense of the word. We've seen unbelievable growth and progress over the last few years, and it's in part because of Mitch's forward-thinking mindset. He's been a real asset to the State of West Virginia. I'm incredibly thankful for what he's done, and I wish him nothing but the best in the future." “It’s been an honor to serve under Governor Justice, and I thank him for the opportunity to bring his economic vision to life in this role,” Sec. Carmichael said. “By every measure, we’ve delivered historically significant and transformative improvements for the benefit of West Virginia’s long-term economic vitality. Our incredible work has resulted in more jobs, more investment, more broadband connectivity, more energy, and more community advancement than at any time in the history of West Virginia. I am forever grateful to have been part of the revitalization of West Virginia's economy." Under Gov. Justice's leadership, Sec. Carmichael has been a driver of West Virginia's economic transformation. During the Justice Administration, the state has attracted over $20 billion in economic development investments, creating tens of thousands of jobs and bringing high-profile companies to West Virginia. Sec. Carmichael's efforts have helped position the state as a top destination for business, innovation, and growth. Gov. Justice also announced that Mike Graney has been promoted to acting Secretary of the Department of Economic Development. Graney was first appointed Executive Director of the West Virginia Development Office by Gov. Justice in 2018 and assumed the same role when the Department of Economic Development was established in 2021.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.