First Lady Cathy Justice places 39th Friends With Paws therapy dog in Barbour County

BELINGTON, WV — First Lady Cathy Justice visited Belington Middle School today for an assembly to celebrate the arrival of the state's newest therapy dog through the Friends With Paws program. The dog introduced at today's event is a female Golden Retriever, named Gia. "We are so excited to welcome Gia to Belington Elementary and Middle School," said First Lady Cathy Justice. "As the 39th therapy dog through the Friends With Paws program, she will bring so much love and comfort to our students, helping them feel safe, supported, and ready to learn. Gia will be a wonderful addition to the school family, and we look forward to seeing all the positive impacts she'll bring to the lives of students and staff." Several Barbour County school officials were in attendance to help celebrate Gia's arrival. "We are incredibly grateful to First Lady Cathy Justice for gifting us with Gia, our new therapy dog," said Eddie Vincent, Superintendent of Barbour County Schools. "Gia will be a wonderful addition to our school community, providing comfort, support, and a sense of joy to our students and staff. This generous gift underscores the importance of nurturing not only the minds but also the hearts of our students, and we are excited to see the positive impact Gia will have on everyone she meets." The Friends With Paws program places certified therapy dogs in several schools across the state, providing companionship and comfort for students in need of a boost. As of today, a total of 39 Friends With Paws therapy dogs, including Gia, have been placed throughout the state. Therapy dogs are specially trained to provide comfort and support to people in various tense environments. They can help people feel at ease, improve their mood, relieve anxiety, and remove social barriers. Friends With Paws therapy dogs are highly trained and certified to show their ability to work in stressful environments, ignore distractions, and provide therapy to people with diverse backgrounds and circumstances. Barbour County Communities In Schools County Contact, Chris Derico, has worked for weeks with the Office of First Lady Justice, ensuring that the school students and staff are prepared for Gia's arrival, "We are thrilled to welcome our new therapy dog to the Communities In Schools program at Belington Elementary and Middle Schools. This addition will provide invaluable emotional support to our students, creating a more nurturing and calming environment. The presence of Gia will help us build stronger connections with students, reduce stress, and promote positive mental health, making a lasting impact on their educational journey and overall well-being." Following today's assembly, students and staff had the chance to greet Gia. "We are thrilled to have Gia join the Belington Elementary family," said Principal of Belington Elementary, Cindy Sigley. "Gia will not only brighten our hallways but also help foster an environment where kids will want to come. We can't wait for Gia to stroll the halls of Belington Elementary School." "We are excited to welcome our new therapy dog to Belington Middle School," said Ben Shew, Principal of Belington Middle School. "This addition of Gia to our school will enhance both the mental health and academic success of our students." The Friends With Paws program is a partnership between the Governor's Office, West Virginia Communities In Schools (CIS) Nonprofit, and the West Virginia Department of Education. Therapy dogs are placed in schools within CIS counties where students are disproportionately affected by poverty, substance misuse, or other at-risk situations, and are in the greatest need of a support animal. The dogs serve as a healthy and friendly outlet for these students to address trauma and other social-emotional issues.

More information about Friends With Paws can be found in Communities In Schools: Friends With Paws, a documentary produced by West Virginia Public Broadcasting. Click HERE to view the documentary.



A 2019 study published by the National Institute of Health found that a dog’s presence in the classroom promotes a positive mood and provides significant anti-stress effects on the body. In addition, research shows that the simple act of petting animals releases an automatic relaxation response. Therapy animals’ lower anxiety and help people relax, provide comfort, reduce loneliness, and increase mental stimulation. They are also shown to lower blood pressure and improve cardiovascular health, reduce the number of medications some people need, help control breathing in those with anxiety, and diminish overall physical pain, among other profound benefits.

