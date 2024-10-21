Eagle Pass CBP officers apprehend man wanted for felony warrant for child sex offense

EAGLE PASS, Texas—U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), Office of Field Operations (OFO) officers assigned to the Camino Real International Bridge apprehended a man wanted for felony warrant for a child sex offense.

“Our frontline CBP officers continue to maintain strict vigilance and that dedication to duty resulted in the apprehension of a man wanted an outstanding felony warrant for indecency with a child,” said Port Director Pete Beattie, Eagle Pass Port of Entry. “The heinous nature of the crimes alleged in felony arrest warrants like these underscore the importance and public safety value of CBP’s ongoing border security mission.”

CBP officers escort a wanted person at a U.S. port of entry.

On October 20, 2024, CBP officers at Camino Real International Bridge referred Gerardo Gutierrez Ramos, 57, a Mexican citizen, for a secondary examination. During secondary examination, CBP officers utilizing biometric verification and federal law enforcement databases verified his identity and discovered that he was the subject of outstanding felony arrest warrant for indecency with a child issued by Dallas County Sheriff’s Office in Dallas, Texas. CBP officers turned Gerardo Gutierrez Ramos over to Maverick County Sheriff’s Office for adjudication of the warrant.

The National Crime Information Center is a centralized automated database designed to share information among law enforcement agencies including outstanding warrants for a wide range of offenses. Based on information from NCIC, CBP officers have made previous arrests of individuals wanted for homicide, escape, money laundering, robbery, narcotics distribution, sexual child abuse, fraud, larceny, and military desertion. Criminal charges are merely allegations. Defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

