U.S. Chamber Endorses Rep. Nick LaLota for New York’s 1st Congressional District

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The U.S. Chamber of Commerce announced its endorsement of Rep. Nick LaLota to represent New York’s First Congressional District. The U.S. Chamber endorses candidates for federal office who will stand up for free enterprise, including by vigorously advocating for public policy solutions that will spur economic growth, support jobs, and promote businesses of all sizes’ ability to continue to innovate and invest in America.

"The U.S. Chamber of Commerce’s endorsement of Congressman Nick LaLota underscores his strong commitment to advancing policies that support small businesses and working families," said Nick Vaugh, Director with the U.S. Chamber’s Regional Team. "As a voice for the business community, the Chamber recognizes leaders like Congressman LaLota who are dedicated to addressing the challenges of inflation, reducing the tax burden, and cutting unnecessary red tape. His work is critical in fostering an environment where businesses can thrive and grow. We look forward to seeing the positive impact of this partnership for Long Island and the nation.”

"The U.S. Chamber of Commerce and I understand that a strong economy starts with supporting small businesses and hardworking families. I’m honored to have their endorsement as we work together to tackle the challenges of inflation, reduce the tax burden, and cut through the red tape that holds back Long Island’s potential,” said Rep. LaLota. “With their support, we’ll continue pushing for policies that bring relief to families, create jobs, and build a more resilient economy for all.”