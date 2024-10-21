U.S. Chamber Endorses Rep. Glenn Thompson for Pennsylvania’s 15th Congressional District

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The U.S. Chamber of Commerce announced its endorsement of Rep. Glenn “GT” Thompson to represent Pennsylvania’s Fifteenth Congressional District. The U.S. Chamber endorses candidates for federal office who will stand up for free enterprise, including by vigorously advocating for public policy solutions that will spur economic growth, support jobs, and promote businesses of all sizes’ ability to continue to innovate and invest in America.

“The U.S. Chamber is pleased to announce our endorsement of Congressman Glenn “GT” Thompson in Pennsylvania’s 15th Congressional District,” said Kevin Courtois, Vice President of the U.S. Chamber’s Great Lakes Region. “As chairman of the House Committee on Agriculture, Rep. Thompson is a demonstrated leader and consensus builder, with a record of delivering results for Pennsylvanians. He is committed to American free enterprise and to the hardworking job-creators in his district and across the country. The Chamber is proud to support Rep. Thompson for re-election, and we look forward to working with him in the 119th Congress.”

"I am humbled to receive the U.S. Chamber of Commerce's endorsement," said Rep. GT Thompson. "Every day, I am amazed by the hard-working men and women behind American businesses, and I remain committed to supporting policies that will help unlock America's true economic potential.”