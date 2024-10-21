U.S. Chamber Endorses Rep. Dan Meuser for Pennsylvania’s 9th Congressional District

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The U.S. Chamber of Commerce announced its endorsement of Rep. Dan Meuser to represent Pennsylvania’s Ninth Congressional District. The U.S. Chamber endorses candidates for federal office who will stand up for free enterprise, including by vigorously advocating for public policy solutions that will spur economic growth, support jobs, and promote businesses of all sizes’ ability to continue to innovate and invest in America.

“Congressman Dan Meuser has a demonstrated record of delivering results for the constituents, job creators, and communities in Pennsylvania’s Ninth Congressional District,” said Kevin Courtois, Vice President of the U.S. Chamber’s Great Lakes Region. “He brings real world business experience to Washington and works closely with local chambers of commerce in his district to ensure small businesses have an opportunity to compete and grow. Congressman Meuser is a champion for American free enterprise and the U.S. Chamber is proud to endorse his campaign for re-election.”

"I am grateful to receive the endorsement of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. In Congress, I work every day to advocate and fight for our small businesses. As a member of the Small Business Committee, and as someone who spent over 20 years in the private sector, I am committed to championing the pro-growth policies that help our small businesses thrive,” said Rep. Meuser. “Like the Chamber, I know that when business leaders, communities, and government officials work together, America prospers. I will continue advocating for reasonable taxes, responsible regulation, and improved access to capital to support entrepreneurs, create jobs, and grow our economy.”