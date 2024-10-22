Liveops Recognized as Innovator of the Year at the 2024 Governor’s Celebration of Innovation

This award is a testament to our relentless pursuit of innovating the contact center industry by combining advanced technology with the expertise of highly skilled agents.” — Greg Hanover, CEO of Liveops

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Liveops, a leader in agile customer engagement solutions has been honored with the Innovator of the Year Award by the Arizona Technology Council and the Arizona Commerce Authority at the 2024 Governor’s Celebration of Innovation (GCOI). This prestigious recognition highlights Liveops' commitment to revolutionizing the customer service landscape through forward-thinking solutions and industry leadership.

“We are honored to receive the Innovator of the Year Award and proud to be part of Arizona’s dynamic technology community,” said Greg Hanover, CEO of Liveops. “This award is a testament to our relentless pursuit of innovating the contact center industry by combining advanced technology with the expertise of highly skilled agents, continually redefining what’s possible in customer experience.”

Winning the Innovator of the Year Award reinforces Liveops’ position as a leader in transforming the customer service landscape. This recognition highlights Liveops' ongoing commitment to redefining industry standards and fostering meaningful, impactful service models that meet the evolving needs of today’s businesses.

"We are proud to be recognized for our innovative strategies that empower agents to deliver exceptional customer service,” said Amy Frentz, VP of Operations at Liveops. “AI has been a force multiplier for our business, creating space for more personalized and thoughtful interactions that drive results.”

Liveops will be celebrated alongside other leading organizations at the Governor’s Celebration of Innovation event, underscoring the company’s contributions to Arizona’s business community and its influence in shaping the future of customer service.

About Liveops

Liveops is a leader in flexible customer service solutions, delivering customer service solutions without limits. With a global network of on-demand agents available whenever needed, Liveops helps businesses scale their customer support efficiently and effectively. Our approach consistently exceeds CSAT goals by 2-3 points across various industries. By integrating advanced AI and automation tools, Liveops ensures seamless, reliable service delivery for every customer interaction.

With over 20 years of experience supporting Fortune 500 brands, Liveops has built a reputation for proven reliability and excellence. Liveops has been recognized as a Best Place to Work by the Phoenix Business Journal, listed among FlexJobs' Top 10 Remote Work Companies to Watch, and earned prestigious industry accolades such as multiple Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service and their 4th ACE Award for Innovation in Customer Service. These recognitions further solidify Liveops’ commitment to delivering outstanding service and maintaining a supportive, high-performing work culture.

For more information, visit www.liveops.com.

About the Governor’s Celebration of Innovation (GCOI) and Innovator of the Year Award

The Governor’s Celebration of Innovation (GCOI), hosted by the Arizona Technology Council and Arizona Commerce Authority, honors Arizona’s top innovators in technology and business. The Innovator of the Year Award recognizes companies that demonstrate exceptional creativity and impactful solutions shaping their industries and communities.

With leaders from across the state, GCOI offers an evening of networking, entertainment, and recognition, celebrating Arizona’s role as a hub for next-generation technologies.

Learn more at Arizona Technology Council.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.