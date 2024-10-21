Traffic control to be removed at Bismarck Exit 161 reconstruction site

BISMARCK, N.D. – The North Dakota Department of Transportation is nearing completion of the 2024 construction season at the Interstate 94 Exit 161 reconstruction site.

Lane closures on Centennial Road/Bismarck Expressway over the interstate bridge will be removed by the end of the week.

Large construction equipment and cranes will be demobilized from the center median on Interstate 94 during the week of October 28. Traffic control and jersey barriers will then be removed on eastbound and westbound lanes.

In 2024, construction crews made great progress on this multi-year project. Milestones include building temporary loop ramps and new bridge abutments and piers. For more information on project updates and timelines, visit www.dot.nd.gov/exit161.

NDDOT appreciates the public’s patience and cooperation in following posted signs and speed limits throughout the construction season. Please continue to slow down and use caution until the work concludes.

For more information about construction projects and road conditions throughout North Dakota, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at travel.dot.nd.gov.