Westbound Bismarck Expressway scheduled to temporarily close Thursday in Mandan

BISMARCK, N.D. – Westbound Bismarck Expressway is scheduled to temporarily close from South Washington to McKenzie Drive in Mandan Thursday, October 24.

The closure is expected to begin at 2 a.m. and last for approximately two hours. Motorists should use alternate routes during this time.

This closure is part of an ongoing project to add an overhead dynamic message sign, wrong way detection system and surveillance camera system to Bismarck Expressway.

The speed limit will be reduced throughout the work zone and minimum delays are expected.

For more information about construction projects and road conditions throughout North Dakota, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at travel.dot.nd.gov.