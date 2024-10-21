Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,509 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,976 in the last 365 days.

Westbound Bismarck Expressway scheduled to temporarily close Thursday in Mandan

BISMARCK, N.D. – Westbound Bismarck Expressway is scheduled to temporarily close from South Washington to McKenzie Drive in Mandan Thursday, October 24.

The closure is expected to begin at 2 a.m. and last for approximately two hours. Motorists should use alternate routes during this time.

This closure is part of an ongoing project to add an overhead dynamic message sign, wrong way detection system and surveillance camera system to Bismarck Expressway.

The speed limit will be reduced throughout the work zone and minimum delays are expected.

For more information about construction projects and road conditions throughout North Dakota, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at travel.dot.nd.gov.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Westbound Bismarck Expressway scheduled to temporarily close Thursday in Mandan

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more