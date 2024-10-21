Wondercide Announces 2024 Reclaim the Leaf Pile Photo/Video Contest

Reclaim the Leaf Pile! Fall enthusiasts can enter the Wondercide contest and play in the leaves without worrying about ticks & fleas! Pictured: Stella @dognamedstalla With Wondercide’s Reclaim the Leaf Pile contest, one grand prize winner can win prizes valued over $1,500 to celebrate Wondercide’s 15th anniversary! Two runner up winners of Wondercide’s Reclaim the Leaf Pile contest can win prizes valued at $400!

Wondercide and @dognamedstella invite families to jump in the leaves without ticks and fleas.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Stella @dognamedstalla got her groove back! She and Mabel are once again partnering with Wondercide , the company that provides plant-powered tick, flea and mosquito repellents so pets and their humans can frolic in the fall leaves without ticks and fleas.Autumn-enthusiasts can submit pictures/videos of pets and people jumping in the leaves, Oct. 20 to Nov. 20, 2024 for the chance to win the ultimate backyard experience with the grand prize valued over $1,500. On social media, people can post photos and videos with #ReclaimTheLeafPile and tag @Wondercide. Or photos and videos can be submitted online at https://www.wondercide.com/pages/reclaim-the-leaf-pile Plus, shoppers save 15% on all leaf pile essentials like Wondercide Flea & Tick Collars, Flea & Tick Spot On, Flea & Tick Spray for Pets + Home, Flea & Tick Spray for Yard + Garden, and Wondercide Insect Repellent for Family. The products are plant powered and proven to work so people can protect their pack. Savings are through code LEAFPILE at checkout on Wondercide.com.The top 3 finalists will be posted on social @Wondercide Nov. 21-23, 2024. The winner will be decided by the number of public votes. Followers of @Wondercide can vote for a favorite and hear who takes home the grand prize on Nov. 24.Wondercide’s 2024 Reclaim the Leaf Pile Photo/Video Contest Prizes:1 Grand Prize valued over $1,500 to celebrate Wondercide’s 15th anniversary!• Solo Stove Fire Pit (Yukon size)• Yeti Hopper M15 Soft Cooler• Sonos Move 2 Speaker• Kol Covered Pet Bed• Wondercide Flea & Tick Yard + Garden ready-to-use• Wondercide Insect Repellent for family in all four scents• Wondercide Flea & Tick Shampoo• Wondercide Flea & Tick Dog Collar• Wondercide Flea & Tick Pets + Home spray 16 oz. in all four scents2 Runner up prizes, valued at $400• Solo Stove Fire Pit (Ranger Size)• Wondercide Flea & Tick Yard + Garden ready-to-use• Wondercide Flea & Tick Yard + Garden 32 oz. concentrate• Wondercide Insect Repellent in Rosemary• Wondercide Flea & Tick Pets + Home Spray 16 oz in Cedarwood• Wondercide Flea & Tick Shampoo• Wondercide Flea & Tick Dog CollarPlus: To kick off leaf season, everyone can save 15% on all leaf pile essentials to protect pets, people, and yards (including the leaf piles) with code LEAFPILE.For dogs and cats:• Wondercide Flea & Tick Pets + Home sprays in four fresh scents• Wondercide Flea & Tick Collar• Wondercide Flea & Tick Spot On• Wondercide Flea & Tick ShampooFor family: Wondercide Insect Repellent spray in four fresh scentsFor yards: Wondercide Flea & Tick yard sprays: ready-to-use and refillsAbout WondercideAs seen on Shark Tank, Wondercide is an Austin-based company that has protected 3 million families from bugs since 2009, and the ticker is still running! The company provides plant-powered, lab-proven solutions for those looking for alternatives to conventional pest control products and services. Wondercide’s pest protection lineup is safe around the whole family when used as directed and meets the same effectiveness standards required for conventional products, harnessing the power of nature to do the job.As a Green America Gold Certified business for high standards in social and environmental impact, the company is woman-founded and driven by love to help you Protect Your Pack– pets, family, homes, indoors and outdoors, and everything in between.Products are available at Wondercide.com, Amazon, Chewy, and at select independent and national retailers in the USA, including PetSmart, Pet Supplies Plus, and Petco.com. Affiliate available through Amazon and for Wondercide.com through Awin, TikTok, and Aspire.

Enter Wondercide's Reclaim the Leaf Pile Contest 2024!

