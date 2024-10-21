New Juror Qualification Form and Supreme Court Rules

On October 16, 2024, the Nebraska Supreme Court adopted a new Nebraska Juror Qualification Form and amendments to the Supreme Court rules that pertain to the required use of the form. The purpose for revising the juror qualification form and relevant rules is to facilitate the uniform collection of juror information data, most importantly demographic information, to assist in ensuring the jury pool represents a fair cross-section of the community.

The district and county courts must be ready to implement the use of the new juror qualification form and rules by January 1, 2026.

Any amendments to the new juror qualification form that a county wants to make to the form must be approved by the Supreme Court prior to their form being used. All district and county courts must use the JUSTICE e-Jury System, or if an independent jury management software application is used, the independent software application must be approved by the Supreme Court. Any qualification forms submitted in paper must be entered into the JUSTICE e-Jury System or a Supreme Court approved independent jury management software application. All aggregate juror information data from the district and county courts shall be available to the State Court Administrator. Any county using an approved jury management software application must electronically transmit aggregate juror information data in a manner that protects personal information on a fiscal year basis.

At the NACO meeting in December, Amy Prenda, Deputy Administrator for Court Services, will be presenting to the Clerks of the District Court on these amendments. If you have any questions or comments that you would like addressed in this presentation, please email them to Valorie Bendixen, Trial Court Services Director for District Courts and Amy Prenda.