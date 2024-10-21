MPD Investigating Southeast Sex Abuse Offense

The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in locating a suspect in a Third-Degree sexual abuse offense that occurred in Southeast.

Saturday, October 19, 2024, at approximately 7:41 p.m., the suspect approached the victim while she was walking her dog in the 400 block of 11th Street, SE. The suspect made unwanted sexual contact with the victim before fleeing the scene.

The suspect is described as a black male in his mid-20’s, with a thin build. The suspect was last seen wearing a sweatshirt, sweatpants (possibly hunter green), and a tight beanie cap.

Anyone who has any information about this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24162463

###