MPD Searching for Suspect in Northwest Sex Abuse Offense

The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in locating a suspect in a Third-Degree sexual abuse offense that occurred in Northwest.

Saturday, October 19, 2024, at approximately 4:08 a.m., the suspect approached the victim who was standing in the 5500 block of 9th Street, Northwest. The suspect brandished a firearm and made unwanted sexual contact with her before fleeing the scene.

The suspect is described as a black male, with a thin build, and approximately 6 ft. in height. The suspect was last seen wearing dark clothing and a ski mask.

Anyone who has any information about this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24162128

