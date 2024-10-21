MPD Searching for Suspect in Northwest Sex Abuse Offense
The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in locating a suspect in a Third-Degree sexual abuse offense that occurred in Northwest.
Saturday, October 19, 2024, at approximately 4:08 a.m., the suspect approached the victim who was standing in the 5500 block of 9th Street, Northwest. The suspect brandished a firearm and made unwanted sexual contact with her before fleeing the scene.
The suspect is described as a black male, with a thin build, and approximately 6 ft. in height. The suspect was last seen wearing dark clothing and a ski mask.
Anyone who has any information about this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.
CCN: 24162128
###
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.