MPD Investigating a Fatal Shooting

The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred in Southeast.

On Sunday, October 20, 2024, at approximately 8:47 a.m., members of the Sixth District responded to the 1400 block of 18th Street, Southeast, for the report of a vehicle crash. Upon arrival, the members located an adult male unconscious and not breathing. The victim was suffering from an apparent gunshot wound inside of a vehicle. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services personnel also responded. After all lifesaving efforts failed, the victim was pronounced dead on the scene. The shooting occurred in the 1500 hundred block of 19th Street, Southeast.

The victim has been identified as 28-year-old Leonard Taylor Jr, of Suitland, MD.

This case remains under investigation. Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a homicide committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24162737

###