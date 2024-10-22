Dr. Deborah Wilson & Associates Receive 2024 Healthcare Impact Award for Excellence in Women’s Health

Our mission is to provide unparalleled expertise and compassionate care in women’s health, particularly during a time when many patients feel their symptoms are not taken seriously.” — Dr. Deborah Wilson

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Deborah Wilson & Associates is thrilled to announce that all six of its esteemed providers have been recognized with a 2024 Healthcare Impact Award. This award celebrates doctors and healthcare professionals who have made significant positive impacts within their communities. The award recipients are Dr. Deborah Wilson, Dr. Carolyn Roberts, Dr. Lindsay Allen, Dr. Erica Montes, Dr. Sylvia Castro, and Jenna Sander, CNM.These award-winning providers are known for their commitment to focusing exclusively on gynecology, setting them apart in a field where most practices combine both obstetrics and gynecology. By dedicating their practice solely to gynecology, Dr. Wilson and her team can address critical women’s health issues, particularly during menopause , with a focus on patient-centered care.“The gynecology-only approach allows us to concentrate on women’s non-pregnancy-related health concerns, including menopausal symptoms and sexual health, which are often overlooked,” said Dr. Deborah Wilson. “Our mission is to provide unparalleled expertise and compassionate care in women’s health, particularly during a time when many patients feel their symptoms are not taken seriously.”Focused Care for Menopause and Women’s HealthDr. Deborah Wilson & Associates is dedicated to addressing the unique healthcare needs of women, especially as they age. Many patients have shared experiences of their menopausal symptoms being dismissed in the past. Dr. Wilson and her team take these concerns seriously, offering advanced bioidentical hormone therapies and other treatments tailored to each patient’s needs.With over 15 years of experience, the providers at Dr. Wilson & Associates are renowned for their expertise in early-stage ovarian and uterine cancer diagnosis, as well as their ability to treat pelvic pain and other gynecologic issues using in-house diagnostic tools. Our experts in minimally invasive surgery, Dr. Roberts, Dr. Allen, and Dr. Montes—continue to attract patients from across the country with their expertise.Join Us in Celebrating Our Award-Winning TeamPatients can rest assured that at Dr. Deborah Wilson & Associates, they will receive high-quality, specialized care that puts their health and well-being first. Dr. Wilson’s team stands among the most experienced gynecologic practices nationwide, a reputation that continues to attract patients far and wide.For more information about Dr. Deborah Wilson & Associates, visit their website or call the office at (480) 860-4791.About Dr. Deborah Wilson & AssociatesDr. Deborah Wilson & Associates Gynecology is dedicated to providing specialized gynecologic care, with a focus on menopausal health and preventative treatments. Located in Scottsdale, AZ, the practice offers advanced treatments and a commitment to maintaining a high standard of care.You can view more about the Healthcare Impact Award and its recipients at https://www.healthcareimpactaward.com/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.