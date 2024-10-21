Department on Aging Offers Free Help to Make Medicare Open Enrollment Decisions

ILLINOIS, October 21 - SPRINGFIELD, Ill. - The Illinois Department on Aging (IDoA) is encouraging everyone with Medicare to check if their plan still meets their needs and budget during this year's Open Enrollment Period, which began on Oct. 15 and runs through Dec. 7, 2024. Individuals can get free help comparing health and drug plan options by contacting the state's Senior Health Insurance Program (SHIP).





"Your health needs can change from year to year, and so do Medicare plan costs and coverage," said SHIP Director Sandy Leith. "Now's the time to review your current Medicare coverage to make sure it still meets your needs. To help you make an informed decision, the Senior Health Insurance Program uses trained volunteers to offer trusted, unbiased Medicare counseling to Medicare-eligible individuals, their families, and caregivers."





SHIP counselors are available in person and online throughout the year, but they are especially helpful during Open Enrollment from Oct. 15 to Dec. 7, when people with Medicare can join or switch health and prescription drug plans for the coming year. For those who switch plans, coverage starts on Jan. 1, 2025.





New for 2025, yearly out-of-pocket costs for Medicare drug plan-covered prescription drugs will be capped at $2,000. People with Medicare Part D prescription drug plans can also choose to spread their out-of-pocket costs across the calendar year instead of paying all at once at the pharmacy.





To get help understanding your Medicare options and how you can save money on costs, call or visit a SHIP site near you. You can also compare 2025 coverage options and shop for plans using Medicare's Plan Finder or by calling 1-800-MEDICARE to talk with a customer support representative. TTY users should call 877-486-2048. The Medicare Support Hotline is available 24/7, except for some federal holidays.





About IDoA: IDoA serves and advocates for older Illinoisans and their caregivers by administering quality and culturally appropriate programs that promote partnerships and encourage independence, dignity, and quality of life. For information about the Department's programs and services for older adults and persons with disabilities, visit https://ilaging.illinois.gov/ or contact the Senior HelpLine toll-free at 1-800-252-8966, Monday through Friday between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m.