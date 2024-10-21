Tampa Bay’s Marina Pointe Secures Two Prestigious International Property Awards

Renderings Credited to Clear pH Design / BTI Partners

Tampa Bay’s Luxury Waterfront Development Recognized for Excellence in Condominium Development and Residential High-Rise Development Categories

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Marina Pointe , one of Tampa’s most luxurious waterfront condominiums, has received two prestigious awards from the International Property Awards. The development was honored in both the Apartment/Condominium Development and Residential High-Rise Development categories, solidifying its reputation as a world-class residential destination.The International Property Awards, a globally respected competition open to residential and commercial property professionals worldwide, celebrate excellence across all sectors of the property and real estate industry. Winning these awards is a testament to Marina Pointe's exceptional quality and design, as it has been acknowledged as a mark of excellence in residential developments internationally."We are thrilled to receive these awards," said Dominic Pickering, Executive Director of the West Coast of Florida for BTI Partners . "This recognition demonstrates our commitment to creating exceptional living spaces to exceed our residents' expectations. It also showcases the flourishing luxury market in the Tampa Bay area, which has become a prime destination for upscale living. This achievement reflects the hard work and dedication of our entire team."Marina Pointe’s highly sought-after three-tower development continues to captivate buyers eager to claim a rare piece of Tampa Bay’s limited waterfront real estate. The award-winning Tower I is fully sold out, while Tower II and Tower III are experiencing rapid sales. Tower II features 151 luxury condominium residences and seven harbor homes, ranging from 1,200 square feet to 3,300 square feet, with prices starting in the $700,000s and reaching over $4 million. Tower III offers 114 luxury condos, with residences ranging from 1,600 to 3,700 square feet with prices starting in the $900,000s and reaching over $6 million. Marina Pointe’s premier location offers residents breathtaking views of Tampa Bay and the St. Pete skyline, setting it apart as a unique waterfront living destination.Marina Pointe and the encompassing Westshore Marina District are the vision of Fort Lauderdale-based BTI Partners, a visionary real estate developer and land investment firm known for crafting thoughtfully designed communities across major Florida markets. The development stands out for its array of world-class amenities, including a private full-service marina with slip docks for vessels up to 90 feet, panoramic views of Tampa Bay, downtown Tampa, and St. Petersburg, and resort style amenities.This international recognition comes at a time of significant growth for Marina Pointe, as the development continues to expand its portfolio of high-quality residential condominiums in Tampa Bay. The development's success has also sparked increased interest from both domestic and international buyers, further solidifying Tampa Bay's reputation as a burgeoning market for luxury real estate. As Marina Pointe continues to set new standards for waterfront living, it is attracting a diverse mix of homebuyers, from local professionals to out-of-state residents seeking Florida's vibrant lifestyle.About BTI PartnersBTI Partners is one of Florida’s leading real estate and land developers. The company is reshaping cities across Florida by master-planning vibrant mixed-use communities, building luxury residential projects in strategic locations, re-activating marinas, and revitalizing neighborhoods with highly amenitized commercial and residential developments in urban areas. Core values of integrity, passion, excellence, selflessness and purpose are central to the company’s ethos. Its successful track record has established BTI Partners as an industry leader in creating urban enclaves that attract and sustain local business and family life. By seamlessly integrating residential, commercial, retail, hospitality, entertainment, education, and recreational uses, BTI Partners designs highly desirable ‘live, work, play’ communities to meet the needs of today and tomorrow. A forward-looking company, BTI Partners remains ever mindful of evolving trends and continuously seeks opportunities to develop transformational and inspirational mixed-use projects through-out the sunbelt states.“The three Marina Pointe condominiums are being developed by Marina Pointe East Developer, LLC, Marina Pointe Central Developer, LLC, and Marina Pointe West Developer, LLC (individually or collectively the “Developers” or “Developer” as is required in context), and this offering is made only by the Developers’ respective Prospectus for the applicable Condominium. Community features, amenities and pricing are approximate and subject to change without notice. Developers reserve the right to replace appliances and fixtures with items of equal value. There are various methods for calculating the total square footage of a condominium unit, and depending on the method of calculation, the quoted square footage of a condominium unit may vary by more than a nominal amount. The dimensions stated in this brochure are measured to the exterior boundaries of the exterior walls and the centerline of interior demising walls and, in fact, are larger than the dimensions of the “Unit” as defined in the Declaration of Condominium for each tower of Marina Pointe which is measured using interior measurements. All illustrations are artistic conceptual renderings. The property does not come fully furnished. Residences will be delivered with closets designer ready. Broker participation welcomed. This is not an offer to sell or solicitation of offers to buy the condominium units in states where such offer or solicitation cannot be made. Prices and availability are subject to change at any time without notice. BTI Realty, LLC is the licensed broker engaged in the sale of condominium units and is an affiliate of BTI Partners, LLC. Neither BTI Realty, BTI Partners, or any of their respective affiliated and/or related entities, other than the Developers, are acting in the capacity as a developer of the condominium pursuant to the applicable provision of Florida Statutes, Chapter 718. Please refer to the prospectus and all exhibits thereto for applicable disclosures relating to this project.“

