MARINA POINTE AWARDED TAMPA MAGAZINES’ ‘BEST OF THE CITY’ AWARD FOR BEST CONDOMINIUM 2024

Renderings Credited to Clear pH Design / BTI Partners

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Marina Pointe , the crown jewel of luxury waterfront living in Tampa’s rapidly growing Westshore Marina District, has been named Best Condominium in Tampa Magazines' annual 'Best of the City' awards. This prestigious recognition further cements Marina Pointe’s position as a premier residential and lifestyle destination in the Tampa Bay area, emphasizing its pivotal role in shaping the region’s waterfront luxury real estate market.Tampa Magazines' Best of the City contest is an annual award recognizing the finest in Tampa Bay, spanning categories such as dining, entertainment, real estate, and community living. Winning in the highly competitive "Best Condominium" category reflects the exceptional quality and vision of the Marina Pointe development, as well as its significant contribution to the area’s thriving luxury waterfront market.“We are incredibly proud to receive this recognition," said Dominic Pickering, Executive Director of the West Coast of Florida for BTI Partners . "Being named Best Condominium is a testament to our commitment to creating top-tier luxury residences in one of the nation’s fastest-growing cities. Marina Pointe reflects our vision of enhancing waterfront living. We designed the property and its finishes with sophisticated buyers in mind, developing a product that stands out in one of the most sought-after markets in the U.S. This award is a tribute to the hard work and dedication of our entire team in delivering an exceptional living experience for our residents."The iconic three-tower development attracts buyers eager to secure a rare opportunity in one of Tampa Bay's limited waterfront developments. The award-winning Tower I is completely sold out with Tower II and Tower III selling at a fast pace. Tower II offers 151 luxury condo residences and seven harbor homes ranging from 1,200 square feet to 3,300 square feet, with prices ranging from $700,000 to over $4 million. Tower III offers 114 condo residences ranging from 1,600 square feet to 3,700 square feet, with prices ranging from $900,000 to over $6 million. This development stands out for its prime location, providing residents with mesmerizing views of Tampa Bay and the St. Pete skyline.Marina Pointe and the encompassing Westshore Marina District are the vision of Fort Lauderdale-based BTI Partners, a visionary real estate developer and land investment firm known for crafting thoughtfully designed communities across major Florida markets. Nestled on the scenic waterfront of Tampa Bay, Marina Pointe provides its residents with more than just breathtaking views—it offers an exclusive lifestyle that includes private access to a deepwater marina accommodating vessels up to 90 feet, resort-style amenities, and a bustling community atmosphere within the award-winning Westshore Marina District. With convenient access to downtown Tampa, St. Petersburg, and Tampa International Airport, Marina Pointe provides the perfect balance of exclusivity and connectivity to the region’s most dynamic cities.Marina Pointe serves as the cornerstone of the vibrant 52-acre Westshore Marina District, which is rapidly emerging as one of Tampa Bay's premier destinations for dining, shopping, and outdoor recreation. This thriving community is the realization of BTI Partners’ vision to seamlessly blend residential, commercial, and recreational spaces, creating a dynamic environment for all to enjoy.Winning the “Best Condominium” award is a significant recognition of Marina Pointe’s ongoing commitment to excellence. With its combination of world-class amenities, waterfront living, and proximity to Tampa Bay’s bustling city life, Marina Pointe continues to lead the way in the luxury lifestyle that affluent buyers seek.About BTI PartnersBTI Partners is one of Florida’s leading real estate and land developers. The company is reshaping cities across Florida by master-planning vibrant mixed-use communities, building luxury residential projects in strategic locations, re-activating marinas, and revitalizing neighborhoods with highly amenitized commercial and residential developments in urban areas. Core values of integrity, passion, excellence, selflessness and purpose are central to the company’s ethos. Its successful track record has established BTI Partners as an industry leader in creating urban enclaves that attract and sustain local business and family life. By seamlessly integrating residential, commercial, retail, hospitality, entertainment, education, and recreational uses, BTI Partners designs highly desirable ‘live, work, play’ communities to meet the needs of today and tomorrow. A forward-looking company, BTI Partners remains ever mindful of evolving trends and continuously seeks opportunities to develop transformational and inspirational mixed-use projects through-out the sunbelt states.“The three Marina Pointe condominiums are being developed by Marina Pointe East Developer, LLC, Marina Pointe Central Developer, LLC, and Marina Pointe West Developer, LLC (individually or collectively the “Developers” or “Developer” as is required in context), and this offering is made only by the Developers’ respective Prospectus for the applicable Condominium. Community features, amenities and pricing are approximate and subject to change without notice. Developers reserve the right to replace appliances and fixtures with items of equal value. There are various methods for calculating the total square footage of a condominium unit, and depending on the method of calculation, the quoted square footage of a condominium unit may vary by more than a nominal amount. The dimensions stated in this brochure are measured to the exterior boundaries of the exterior walls and the centerline of interior demising walls and, in fact, are larger than the dimensions of the “Unit” as defined in the Declaration of Condominium for each tower of Marina Pointe which is measured using interior measurements. All illustrations are artistic conceptual renderings. The property does not come fully furnished. Residences will be delivered with closets designer ready. Broker participation welcomed. This is not an offer to sell or solicitation of offers to buy the condominium units in states where such offer or solicitation cannot be made. Prices and availability are subject to change at any time without notice. BTI Realty, LLC is the licensed broker engaged in the sale of condominium units and is an affiliate of BTI Partners, LLC. Neither BTI Realty, BTI Partners, or any of their respective affiliated and/or related entities, other than the Developers, are acting in the capacity as a developer of the condominium pursuant to the applicable provision of Florida Statutes, Chapter 718. Please refer to the prospectus and all exhibits thereto for applicable disclosures relating to this project.“

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.