CARE PREDICTOR’S SCIENTIFICALLY-VALIDATED ASSESSMENT TOOL FEATURED AT THE LISBON ADDICTIONS 2024 CONFERENCE

DANA POINT, CA, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Care Predictor, an organization that utilizes AI and Predictive Analytics to provide data-backed insights and tools that enhance clinical and operational performance in the behavioral healthcare industry, is being featured at this year’s Lisbon Addictions Conference. Also known as the European Conference on Addictive Behaviours & Dependencies, the annual event provides an opportunity for professionals to network, share and discover the latest scientific innovations across the addictions field.

The conference is organized by a variety of renowned associations, including the Portuguese Institute on Addictive Behaviours and Dependencies, P.I. (ICAD, I.P.), the European Union Drugs Agency (EUDA), the Journal Addiction/Society for the Study of Addiction (Addiction/SSA), and the International Society of Addiction Journal Editors (ISAJE).

Care Predictor will be showcased alongside the National Institute for Behavioral Health (NIFBH) for a groundbreaking pilot study they completed in August of 2024 that measured the efficacy of the Care Predictor Index (CPI), an assessment tool that aims to predict the ability of a care provider to create a strong therapeutic or working alliance. Years of academic research have determined that this alliance is the strongest clinically-influenced predictor of patient outcomes.

The pilot study conducted by the NIFBH ultimately validated the CPI as effective in predicting therapeutic impact and improving clinical symptomatology. One statistically significant finding indicated that patients whose therapist had higher CPI scores reported less symptoms of depression over time and were more likely to maintain treatment adherence. Additionally, the results of the study were consistent across levels of care and diverse backgrounds, (such as age, race, gender and ethnicity), underscoring the assessment’s lack of bias as well as its strong predictive value.

“At Care Predictor, we believe the future of behavioral healthcare lies in leveraging technology in order to optimize the inherent empathy, understanding and support that comes with genuine, well-intentioned human connection. Our research and experience have proven that the integration of innovative technological solutions with consistent compassionate care has the power to yield successful and lasting treatment outcomes. In reconfiguring how we cultivate our workforce and – more generally – approach treatment, we have the ability to revolutionize behavioral healthcare and make a significant global impact as well,” said Michael Castanon, Founder and CEO of Care Predictor.

About Care Predictor

Care Predictor is an organization that empowers behavioral healthcare organizations by providing them with scientifically-validated tools and data-driven resources to improve patient outcomes and organizational efficiency.

