World-renowned Canadian composer and pianist Steve Barakatt visits Doha for a historical concert

Steve Barakatt at Carnegie Hall in New York City

Celebrating 50 Years of Canada-State of Qatar Diplomatic Relations Through Music

DOHA, QATAR, October 24, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- In celebration of 50 years of diplomatic relations between Canada and the State of Qatar, world-renowned Canadian composer and pianist Steve Barakatt will perform a landmark concert on October 28, 2024, at the prestigious Katara Opera House. This event commemorates the enduring relationship between the two nations and represents a meaningful cultural exchange, highlighting the power of music to unite people across borders.For the first time in the Middle East, Steve Barakatt will present his acclaimed Néoréalité World Tour, offering audiences a magnificent musical journey through his most celebrated compositions, including a live performance of the UNICEF International Anthem, which premiered from the International Space Station to mark the 20th anniversary of the Convention on the Rights of the Child.Steve Barakatt expressed his enthusiasm about performing in Doha, saying: "It is a great honor to participate in this historic occasion, celebrating the friendship between Canada and the State of Qatar. Music has the power to connect us beyond borders, and I am honored to share this historical moment with the people of Qatar."H.E. Isabelle Martin, Ambassador of Canada to the State of Qatar, conveyed her anticipation for the upcoming concert: "We are delighted to commemorate this important milestone in the history of Canada–State of Qatar relations through the universal language of music. This event celebrates our diplomatic achievements and honors the deep ties that have flourished between our two nations over half a century. It also reflects the shared values and mutual respect that continue to strengthen our partnership."ABOUT STEVE BARAKATTCanadian from Lebanese origins, Steve Barakatt is an award-winning composer, pianist, music producer, and creative director with a career spanning more than three decades. Throughout his illustrious career, Barakatt has collaborated with leading artists, record labels, studios, brands, and organizations on hundreds of global projects. As a concert pianist, he has performed over 500 live shows on five continents, captivating audiences with his emotive and intricate compositions. His music has been featured in hundreds of TV programs and series, as well as in major international sports broadcasts, including the FIFA World Cup and F1 Grand Prix. A prolific recording artist, Barakatt has sold over five million albums worldwide, and his music catalogue has amassed over 250 million views on YouTube. Barakatt is a Knight of the National Order of Quebec and has been recognized by several heads of state. He is a Universal Music MENA artist, and his music catalogue is represented by Universal Music Publishing Group.Event : Steve Barakatt | Néoréalité World TourDate : October 28, 2024Location : Katara Opera House, Doha, QatarTime : 7 PMTickets : The concert is sold out

World-renowned Canadian composer and pianist Steve Barakatt visits Doha for a historical concert

