Nuclear Energy Secures Ukraine’s Future Amidst Wartime Challenges

Acting Chief Executive Officer of Joint Stock Company "National Nuclear Energy Generating Company "Energoatom"

At an international conference, over 200 experts agree: nuclear energy is vital to Ukraine’s economic growth and energy security during wartime and beyond.

KYIV, UKRAINE, October 22, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Over 200 participants at the International Conference "Nuclear Opportunities for the Country's Development: Wartime and Post-War Reconstruction," held in Kyiv on October 15, 2024, agreed that nuclear energy is a cornerstone of Ukraine's economic stability. Petro Kotin, acting CEO of Energoatom, stressed the vital role nuclear energy plays in the country’s energy security."Amid Russian aggression, nuclear power remains the only reliable base generation for Ukraine’s electricity and heat. Expanding nuclear capacity and building new reactors is not just important, it’s vital for Ukraine’s future," Kotin said.Ukraine’s nuclear energy sector ranks second in Europe in installed capacity after France’s EDF, according to Kotin.Timofiy Milovanov, a member of Energoatom's Supervisory Board, highlighted the key role of nuclear power in maintaining Ukraine's energy balance during wartime. He praised Energoatom for its rapid transition from reliance on Russia for nuclear fuel and materials, and for successfully preparing all nine reactors under Ukraine’s control for the winter.“Ten to fifteen years ago, Ukraine's nuclear industry was heavily dependent on Russia. Today, Energoatom has completely changed that dynamic. Despite the war, our nuclear operator has completed a record-fast maintenance campaign and prepared all nine reactors for the upcoming winter,” said Milovanov.In his video address, Rafael Grossi, Director-General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), expressed confidence in Ukraine’s nuclear energy resurgence. He promised continued support for expanding Ukraine's nuclear capacity, particularly at the Khmelnitsky NPP.“Ukraine will once again have one of the largest nuclear energy programs in Europe. We must protect this critical power source now and in the post-war era," Grossi noted.Tim Gitzel, CEO of Canadian company Cameco, emphasized the strengthening partnership between Energoatom and Cameco. "We are proud to play a key role in supporting Ukraine's energy independence. Our partnership includes 100% fuel supply for Energoatom and technical support for Ukraine’s uranium production,” said Gitzel. He also indicated Cameco’s readiness to assist in building new reactors in Ukraine, highlighting the strong relationship that has developed between the two companies.Riaz Awan, Vice President of Holtec International, praised the resilience of Energoatom, noting, “No other nuclear operator in the world has faced what Energoatom has. Despite missile and drone attacks, and damage to the grid, they continue to operate reactors and supply power.” Awan reiterated Holtec's commitment to its SMR 300 small modular reactor projects and other strategic initiatives with Energoatom, even amidst the war.Currently, nine reactors across three Ukrainian nuclear plants are operational. However, the Zaporizhzhia NPP, Europe’s largest, remains non-operational, having been occupied by Russian forces in March 2022. It has since been used as a military base, violating nuclear and radiation safety principles.

