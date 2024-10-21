Environmental Physiology Expert Dr. Ellen Glickman Advocates Exercise is Key to Enhanced Mental and Physical Wellbeing

Dr. Ellen Glickman

Research and Experience Highlights Lifelong Benefits of Physical Activity for Mental and Physical Health

We know that regular walking and exercise increase blood flow to the brain, leading to the release of hormones that promote the growth of neurons, which improve overall brain function and memory.” — Dr. Ellen Glickman

KENT, OH, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Ellen Glickman , a leading expert in environmental physiology, Kent State University Professor, and Fellow of the American College of Sports Medicine (FACSM), reflected today on her lifelong commitment to exercise and its impact on both physical and mental health by sharing information from her decades of research and personal experiences.Dr. Glickman emphasizes the scientifically proven benefits of regular physical activity, such as improved brain function. She highlights that consistent exercise not only enhances cognitive abilities but also plays a crucial role in reducing stress and anxiety levels. Furthermore, Dr. Glickman advocates for integrating physical activity into daily routines to foster long-term mental and physical health.Her journey into the world of fitness began during her senior year of high school, when her best friend encouraged her to jog around their junior high school track. This initial experience sparked a passion for movement that has continued throughout her life - including a career in research and academics.“Today, we know that regular walking and exercise increase blood flow to the brain, leading to the release of hormones that promote the growth of neurons, which may then improve overall brain function and memory. Some may find value in walking and thinking, and others may not, but the benefits are there, said Dr. Glickman. ”“I started jogging and realized the importance of exercising sometime around my senior year of high school, when my best friend pushed me to jog around our junior high school track,” Dr. Glickman continued. “From that point on, I was hooked, and I have not stopped moving. Exercise, walking, jogging, and running became a part of my sanity, and listening to music became my way of relaxing. I soon discovered that I could think better.”Dr. Glickman’s passion for physical activity led her to pursue an academic career in exercise science, where she has become a prominent figure in the field. With a Ph.D. from the University of Pittsburgh, her robust portfolio includes nearly 100 published papers in scientific journals, three technical reports, and a book chapter. She has lectured at national and international conferences and has collaborated with Orbital Research Inc. to advance the understanding of environmental physiology through cutting-edge technology.“The value of moving, physical activity, and eating a balanced diet became increasingly important as I decided to pursue more education in this area. Listening to my body was crucial, but seeking a degree helped me understand how exercise affected me personally. As a baby boomer, I realize the value of years of consistent exercise and reflect on how growing up with role models like Jack LaLanne and Jane Fonda shaped my outlook. For those who are apparently healthy, forming habits like eating less and moving more may sound simple, but it is truly the key.”"We all need to keep moving, not stop, and listen to our bodies," Glickman said.Dr. Glickman's expertise and research continue to inspire individuals of all ages to prioritize physical activity and overall wellbeing.Dr. Ellen Glickman is a leading expert in environmental physiology with an extensive portfolio that includes approximately 100 scientific journal publications, three technical reports, and a book chapter. A Fellow of the American College of Sports Medicine (FACSM), Dr. Glickman serves as a reviewer for prestigious journals, including Medicine in Science and Sport and Exercise. Recognized for her engaging lectures at national and international conferences, Dr. Glickman has partnered with Orbital Research Inc. to advance the field of environmental physiology through innovative technology. She earned her Ph.D. from the University of Pittsburgh and has held academic positions at Louisiana State University and Kent State University.###Please visit: http://www.ellenglickman.com/ For more information or to schedule an interview with Dr. Glickman, please contact Dan Rene at 202-329-8357 or dan@danrene.com

