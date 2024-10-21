Company Fined $125,000 for Workplace Injury

CANADA, October 21 - Released on October 21, 2024

On October 10, 2024, Bakke Contracting Ltd. pleaded guilty in Moose Jaw Provincial Court to one violation of The Occupational Health and Safety Regulations, 2020.

The company was fined for contravening clause 3-1 (a) of the regulations (being an employer at a place of employment, fail to provide and maintain of a plant, systems of work and working environments that ensure, as far as is reasonably practicable, the health and safety and welfare at work of the employer's workers, resulting in a serious injury to a worker). As a result, the Court imposed a fine of $89,285.71 with a surcharge of $35,714.29, for a total amount of $125,000.

Four other charges were withdrawn.

The charges stemmed from an incident that occurred on February 20, 2023, near Brownlee, Saskatchewan when a worker was seriously injured when they fell from an elevated platform.

