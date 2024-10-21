Community input needed for upcoming school calendar planning

CANADA, October 21 - Island residents are invited to share their input on the upcoming school calendar for 2025-26.

The school calendar outlines key dates for the upcoming year, including when classes are in session, teacher training days, parent-teacher interviews, and school holidays. Every school calendar balances student instructional time and professional development and upskilling opportunities for staff to continue delivering quality education.

“We want to make sure we have a sensible plan for our school calendar to support both student achievement and educators’ professional development opportunities. I encourage all residents to take the time to complete the survey. Your feedback will help us develop a calendar that serves our learners and the Island school system.” - Education and Early Years Minister Rob Lantz

Survey results will help inform a committee comprised of representatives from the Department of Education and Early Years, school authorities, union and community education partners who meet annually to develop the upcoming year’s school calendar.

Media contact:

Vicki Tse

Department of Education and Early Years

vickitse@gov.pe.ca