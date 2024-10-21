Submit Release
October 21 - Early In-Person Voting and Drop Boxes Available to All Colorado Voters

State of Colorado
Department of State
1700 Broadway
Suite 550
Denver, CO 80290

Jena Griswold
Secretary of State

Chris Beall
Deputy Secretary of State

Denver, October 21, 2024 - Early in-person voting and drop boxes are now available statewide, with 365 voting centers and 433 drop boxes open to voters.

“Colorado makes it easy for voters to participate in our democracy,” said Secretary Griswold. “We lead the way in secure and accessible elections nationwide. I’m proud that Coloradans will once again have easy access to drop boxes and voter service centers to cast their ballot this election.”

Eligible Coloradans can still register to vote and update their voter registration at GoVoteColorado.gov. Voters who register by October 28 will receive a ballot in the mail. Voters can register to vote and vote in person until 7 p.m. on Election Day. 

Voters who plan to return their ballot by mail should do so by Monday, October 28 to ensure it is received by their county election official by November 5 at 7 p.m. Beginning October 29, voters should return their ballot to a drop box or voting center.

Colorado voters can also find their closest drop box or voting center at GoVoteColorado.gov.

Colorado voters can visit GoVoteColorado.gov to:

  • Register to vote or update their voter registration
  • Find their local County Clerk
  • Find their closest drop box or voting center
  • Sign up to track their ballot using BallotTrax
  • Learn about Colorado’s secure election processes
  • Find accurate election information

