National Cybersecurity Center Opens Registration for 2025 Cybersecurity Certification Courses

The NCC is excited to announce that registration is now open for its 2025 adult education courses, focused on the CompTIA Security+ and Network+ certifications.

The National Cybersecurity Center is committed to empowering the incoming cybersecurity workforce with the knowledge and tools they need to succeed in the field of cybersecurity.” — Aleta Jeffress, CEO of the NCC

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Colorado Springs, CO – October 21, 2024 – The National Cybersecurity Center (NCC) is excited to announce that registration is now open for its 2025 adult education courses, focused on the CompTIA Security+ and Network+ certifications. These courses, beginning in January, offer practical training for individuals looking to build their cybersecurity skills and enhance career prospects.“The National Cybersecurity Center is committed to empowering the incoming cybersecurity workforce with the knowledge and tools they need to succeed in the field of cybersecurity,” said Aleta Jeffress, CEO of the NCC. “By fostering trust and a sense of responsibility, we prepare our students to lead with integrity and create meaningful change in their organizations.”Both certification courses will be delivered online, making them accessible to participants nationwide. NCC’s comprehensive curriculum blends CompTIA’s industry-leading content with hands-on activities, designed to equip students with practical skills that meet today’s cybersecurity demands. Both classes include a CompTIA test voucher18-Week CompTIA Security+ Certification Course Schedule: Virtual (Zoom or MS Teams) Mondays and Wednesdays, 5:30 PM – 8:00 PM (MT)Cost: $1,580Course Overview: This course covers the latest Security+ (SY0-701) exam objectives, including threat detection, risk management, and network security. Security+ is a globally recognized certification that validates essential security skills and prepares students for roles like Cloud Penetration Tester, Security Analyst, and Network Security Operations.18-Week CompTIA Network+ Certification CourseSchedule: Virtual (Zoom or MS Teams) Mondays and Wednesdays, 5:30 PM – 8:00 PM (MT)Cost: $1,275Course Overview: This course prepares participants for the CompTIA Network+ exam, covering essential networking skills such as network troubleshooting, security, and implementation. Network+ certification is ideal for individuals pursuing careers as IT Support Technicians, Network Administrators, and Systems Administrators.For more information visit: https://cyber-center.org/beginning-january-2025-18-week-comptia-network-security-online-night-study-classes/ ###About the NCCThe National Cybersecurity Center (NCC) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit for cybersecurity education, collaboration and leadership development grounded in a shared mission to advance pragmatic, forward-thinking security policies and programs. Serving public and private organizations that struggle to find the resources to protect themselves from cyber threats, the NCC, in collaboration with The University of Colorado Springs (UCCS) and the Colorado cybersecurity and SpaceCyber ecosystems, delivers an integrated and fully interdisciplinary cyber center that is actively transforming the nation’s ability to deter cyber threats.Media Contact:Ian Grahek | Marketing & Communications Manager | ian.grahek@cyber-center.org

Secure the World: National Cybersecurity Center

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.