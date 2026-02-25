National Cybersecurity Center Joins Colorado Statewide Internet Portal Authority (SIPA)

The National Cyber Security Center

Colorado Agencies Gain Expanded Access to NCC’s Operational Impact Assessment Through SIPA

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The National Cybersecurity Center (NCC) is pleased to announce it has become an official member of the Colorado Statewide Internet Portal Authority (SIPA) , expanding secure, streamlined access to critical cybersecurity services for Colorado government entities.SIPA is a state-created authority that simplifies technology procurement and contracting for Colorado governments by providing pre-negotiated master service agreements with vetted technology suppliers. With SIPA membership, NCC services are now easier for government entities to procure, helping them strengthen cybersecurity posture and operational continuity.The NCC's flagship service offering, the Operational Impact Assessment (OIA) , delivers a structured evaluation that identifies critical IT assets, maps system and business dependencies, and quantifies operational risk to inform cybersecurity strategy and resilience planning. The NCC has conducted OIAs through grant-funded partnerships with the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and has now taken the initiative to make the OIA available to organizations outside of a grant framework, broadening access to this critical service for governments and communities across Colorado and beyond.This partnership with SIPA directly supports the NCC's core mission of making cybersecurity accessible and actionable for all, while furthering our commitment to expanding the reach of the OIA program. By streamlining procurement through SIPA's established infrastructure, Colorado government entities can now engage with the NCC and access OIA services more efficiently than ever before, without the barrier of navigating complex contracting processes.About the National Cybersecurity CenterThe National Cybersecurity Center (NCC) is a nonprofit that helps people and organizations reduce cyber risk. The NCC makes online safety clearer and more practical by translating complex cybersecurity problems into action-focused guidance.As a trusted public-service resource, the NCC brings together industry, government, and academic expertise to build cyber resilience and enable informed decision-making. The NCC leads awareness, knowledge, and solutions that strengthen online safety for all.For more information, visit https://nationalcybersecuritycenter.org/

