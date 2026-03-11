National Cybersecurity Center Warns Parents of the Hidden Cyber Risks on Your Kids’ Devices

The National Cyber Security Center

Parents dramatically reduce privacy and security risks with quick, five-minute fixes recommended by cybersecurity experts

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The National Cybersecurity Center (NCC) , Online Safety Starts Here, helps individuals understand online risks and take action through clear guidance, real-time Cyber Alerts, and timely insights.This month, NCC is focusing on online safety for families, helping parents understand risks on children’s devices and the simple steps that can reduce them.5 Hidden Cyber Risks on Kids’ DevicesKids and teenagers spend an average of 7 hours and 22 minutes on screens each day, with nearly five of those hours spent on social media. More time online increases the risk of unwanted contact and data exposure, often through default settings and everyday habits that go unnoticed.1. Default Privacy SettingsMany apps share more information than parents realize. New accounts may default to public profiles with location sharing or data collection enabled. A recent NCC Cyber Alert highlighted cases where apps collected children’s data without parental consent.Quick FixReview app privacy settingsSet profiles to privateTurn off precise location sharing2. Gaming Chat With StrangersTeens spend about 15 hours each week playing online games, many with open chat features. These chats can expose children to strangers seeking personal information or sharing suspicious links.Quick FixSet chat to “Friends Only”Disable voice chat if unnecessaryReview friend lists regularly3. Weak (or Reused) PasswordsChildren often use simple passwords or reuse the same one across multiple accounts. If one account is compromised, others may be exposed, including accounts connected to family payment methods.Quick FixUse unique passphrases for each accountTurn on multi-factor authenticationConsider a family password manager4. Outdated Apps and DevicesChildren’s phones, tablets, and gaming devices often receive security updates. When updates are delayed, devices may run software with known vulnerabilities that attackers can exploit. NCC Cyber Alerts have recently reminded users to install the latest iPhone updates Quick FixTurn on automatic updatesRemove unused appsRestart devices regularly5. Oversharing Personal InformationPhotos, posts, and location tags can reveal more than children realize. Details such as school names, birthdays, or locations may expose personal information and routines.Quick FixTurn off photo geotaggingSet social media profiles to privateCreate simple rules about what information should not be shared onlineEncouraging Digital Awareness in FamiliesOnline safety also depends on awareness and everyday habits. Children who understand online risks are better prepared to recognize suspicious activity and protect their information.The National Cybersecurity Center supports families through clear guidance, practical resources and Cyber Alerts that explain emerging online risks. This helps families better understand online risks and how to reduce them.About NCC Cyber AlertsNCC Cyber Alerts are a service from the National Cybersecurity Center that help individuals stay ahead of online threats. At no charge, each alert – Immediate Action Alerts, Advisory Alerts and Informational Alerts – all offer timely updates on scams, emerging risks, and online dangers—along with simple, step-by-step guidance to take action so people can be safer online. With new threats surfacing daily, it’s easy to be unsure what’s real or who to trust. NCC Cyber Alerts cut through the noise with clear, actionable advice to keep you safe online.For more information, www.nationalcybersecuritycenter.org/alerts

