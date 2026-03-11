Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,515 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 454,362 in the last 365 days.

National Cybersecurity Center Warns Parents of the Hidden Cyber Risks on Your Kids’ Devices

NCC Company Logo

The National Cyber Security Center

Parents dramatically reduce privacy and security risks with quick, five-minute fixes recommended by cybersecurity experts

The NCC supports families through clear guidance, practical resources and Cyber Alerts that explain emerging online risks. This helps families better understand online risks and how to reduce them. ”
— The National Cybersecurity Center
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Cybersecurity Center (NCC), Online Safety Starts Here, helps individuals understand online risks and take action through clear guidance, real-time Cyber Alerts, and timely insights.

This month, NCC is focusing on online safety for families, helping parents understand risks on children’s devices and the simple steps that can reduce them.

5 Hidden Cyber Risks on Kids’ Devices

Kids and teenagers spend an average of 7 hours and 22 minutes on screens each day, with nearly five of those hours spent on social media. More time online increases the risk of unwanted contact and data exposure, often through default settings and everyday habits that go unnoticed.

1. Default Privacy Settings

Many apps share more information than parents realize. New accounts may default to public profiles with location sharing or data collection enabled. A recent NCC Cyber Alert highlighted cases where apps collected children’s data without parental consent.

Quick Fix

Review app privacy settings
Set profiles to private
Turn off precise location sharing

2. Gaming Chat With Strangers

Teens spend about 15 hours each week playing online games, many with open chat features. These chats can expose children to strangers seeking personal information or sharing suspicious links.

Quick Fix

Set chat to “Friends Only”
Disable voice chat if unnecessary
Review friend lists regularly

3. Weak (or Reused) Passwords

Children often use simple passwords or reuse the same one across multiple accounts. If one account is compromised, others may be exposed, including accounts connected to family payment methods.

Quick Fix

Use unique passphrases for each account
Turn on multi-factor authentication
Consider a family password manager

4. Outdated Apps and Devices

Children’s phones, tablets, and gaming devices often receive security updates. When updates are delayed, devices may run software with known vulnerabilities that attackers can exploit. NCC Cyber Alerts have recently reminded users to install the latest iPhone updates.

Quick Fix

Turn on automatic updates
Remove unused apps
Restart devices regularly

5. Oversharing Personal Information

Photos, posts, and location tags can reveal more than children realize. Details such as school names, birthdays, or locations may expose personal information and routines.

Quick Fix

Turn off photo geotagging
Set social media profiles to private
Create simple rules about what information should not be shared online
Encouraging Digital Awareness in Families

Online safety also depends on awareness and everyday habits. Children who understand online risks are better prepared to recognize suspicious activity and protect their information.

The National Cybersecurity Center supports families through clear guidance, practical resources and Cyber Alerts that explain emerging online risks. This helps families better understand online risks and how to reduce them.

About NCC Cyber Alerts

NCC Cyber Alerts are a service from the National Cybersecurity Center that help individuals stay ahead of online threats. At no charge, each alert – Immediate Action Alerts, Advisory Alerts and Informational Alerts – all offer timely updates on scams, emerging risks, and online dangers—along with simple, step-by-step guidance to take action so people can be safer online. With new threats surfacing daily, it’s easy to be unsure what’s real or who to trust. NCC Cyber Alerts cut through the noise with clear, actionable advice to keep you safe online.

For more information, www.nationalcybersecuritycenter.org/alerts

Alissa Vasilevskis
BOCA Marketing Agency
+1 415-786-7204
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram
Facebook
X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

National Cybersecurity Center Warns Parents of the Hidden Cyber Risks on Your Kids’ Devices

Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.