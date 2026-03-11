National Cybersecurity Center Warns Parents of the Hidden Cyber Risks on Your Kids’ Devices
Parents dramatically reduce privacy and security risks with quick, five-minute fixes recommended by cybersecurity experts
This month, NCC is focusing on online safety for families, helping parents understand risks on children’s devices and the simple steps that can reduce them.
5 Hidden Cyber Risks on Kids’ Devices
Kids and teenagers spend an average of 7 hours and 22 minutes on screens each day, with nearly five of those hours spent on social media. More time online increases the risk of unwanted contact and data exposure, often through default settings and everyday habits that go unnoticed.
1. Default Privacy Settings
Many apps share more information than parents realize. New accounts may default to public profiles with location sharing or data collection enabled. A recent NCC Cyber Alert highlighted cases where apps collected children’s data without parental consent.
Quick Fix
Review app privacy settings
Set profiles to private
Turn off precise location sharing
2. Gaming Chat With Strangers
Teens spend about 15 hours each week playing online games, many with open chat features. These chats can expose children to strangers seeking personal information or sharing suspicious links.
Quick Fix
Set chat to “Friends Only”
Disable voice chat if unnecessary
Review friend lists regularly
3. Weak (or Reused) Passwords
Children often use simple passwords or reuse the same one across multiple accounts. If one account is compromised, others may be exposed, including accounts connected to family payment methods.
Quick Fix
Use unique passphrases for each account
Turn on multi-factor authentication
Consider a family password manager
4. Outdated Apps and Devices
Children’s phones, tablets, and gaming devices often receive security updates. When updates are delayed, devices may run software with known vulnerabilities that attackers can exploit. NCC Cyber Alerts have recently reminded users to install the latest iPhone updates.
Quick Fix
Turn on automatic updates
Remove unused apps
Restart devices regularly
5. Oversharing Personal Information
Photos, posts, and location tags can reveal more than children realize. Details such as school names, birthdays, or locations may expose personal information and routines.
Quick Fix
Turn off photo geotagging
Set social media profiles to private
Create simple rules about what information should not be shared online
Encouraging Digital Awareness in Families
Online safety also depends on awareness and everyday habits. Children who understand online risks are better prepared to recognize suspicious activity and protect their information.
The National Cybersecurity Center supports families through clear guidance, practical resources and Cyber Alerts that explain emerging online risks. This helps families better understand online risks and how to reduce them.
About NCC Cyber Alerts
NCC Cyber Alerts are a service from the National Cybersecurity Center that help individuals stay ahead of online threats. At no charge, each alert – Immediate Action Alerts, Advisory Alerts and Informational Alerts – all offer timely updates on scams, emerging risks, and online dangers—along with simple, step-by-step guidance to take action so people can be safer online. With new threats surfacing daily, it’s easy to be unsure what’s real or who to trust. NCC Cyber Alerts cut through the noise with clear, actionable advice to keep you safe online.
For more information, www.nationalcybersecuritycenter.org/alerts
