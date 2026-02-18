National Cybersecurity Center Debuts Free Cyber Alerts as Part of Its Mission to Make Online Safety More Accessible

The National Cyber Security Center

New Cyber Alerts support the NCC’s commitment to make online safety clear, trusted, and actionable

NCC’s Cyber Alerts are free and pair clear, non-technical guidance that explains the issue, outlines simple steps to protect against threats, and helps individuals respond quickly to urgent risks.” — National Cybersecurity Center

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The National Cybersecurity Center (NCC) today announced the availability of Cyber Alerts , a new, free public-service offering designed to help people understand and respond to real online threats. Designed for individuals and families, Cyber Alerts provide timely, non-technical notifications of scams, threats, and risks, making the alerts easy to understand and act on.As online activity increases, scams and digital threats are affecting people across age groups in the U.S. more than 18,000 individuals under the age of 20 and over 101,000 adults aged 60 and older have reported being impacted by online scams. Despite the scale of the issue, many individuals and families remain unsure of what actions to take.“When it comes to staying safe online, it’s hard to know what’s real or who to trust,” said Dr. Rachel Gardner, Director of Product Development of the National Cybersecurity Center. “Cyber Alerts help close that gap by giving people timely awareness and clear, actionable guidance on what to do."Real-world Cyber Alerts People Can Actually UseNCC’s Cyber Alerts are free and notify subscribers when scams, threats, or emerging online risks may affect them. Each alert pairs clear, non-technical guidance that explains the issue, outlines simple steps to protect against threats, and helps individuals respond quickly to urgent risks.For example, a recent cyber alert issued by the NCC highlighted the leak of more than 149 million exposed login credentials, putting users of major platforms, including Gmail, Yahoo, Outlook, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, Netflix, and others, at risk. The alert detailed a massive leak of 149 million unprotected login credentials — including Gmail, Yahoo, Outlook, iCloud, .edu, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, Netflix, OnlyFans, and Binance accounts — and urged users to immediately change passwords, enable two-factor authentication, and monitor accounts for unauthorized activity.Cyber Alerts include:Notification when a new or emerging online risk is identifiedA brief explanation of the issue and the potential impactSuggested actions individuals may consider to help protect their accounts and informationCyber Alerts are available to everyone for free as part of the NCC’s public service mission. Individuals can sign up to receive alerts by visiting https://nationalcybersecuritycenter.org/sign-up/ Cyber Alerts Expand the NCC’s Public-Service Role in Online SafetyBuilding on its work across education, industry, and government, the NCC is expanding how it delivers timely information to help individuals navigate an increasingly connected world. Cyber Alerts represent the next step in how the National Cybersecurity Center supports online safety as a public service.“Building a cyber-resilient society requires more than reacting to individual incidents,” said Greg Oslan, CEO and Chairman of the National Cybersecurity Center. “It means making online safety a daily priority, where people have consistent access to information they can trust as technology and risk continue to change.”About the National Cybersecurity CenterThe National Cybersecurity Center (NCC) is a nonprofit that helps people and organizations reduce cyber risk. The NCC makes online safety clearer and more practical by translating complex cybersecurity problems into action-focused guidance.As a trusted public-service resource, the NCC brings together industry, government, and academic expertise to build cyber resilience and enable informed decision-making. The NCC leads awareness, knowledge, and solutions that strengthen online safety for all.For more information, visit https://nationalcybersecuritycenter.org/

