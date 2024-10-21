Submit Release
EXIT 12

State of Vermont  

Department of Public Safety  

Vermont State Police  

Royalton Barracks 

  

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification 

  

91 Exit 12 N ramp is closed due to a motor vehicle crash.

 

This incident is expected to last until further notice.  Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate.    

 

Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes.   

  

Please drive carefully.




Ryan Sheehan

Vermont State Police - Westminster PSAP

ECD II

1330 Westminster Heights Rd

Putney, VT 05346

802-722-4600

