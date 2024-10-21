Submit Release
Gov. Spencer J. Cox and Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson Public Schedule 10/21/24 – 10/25/24

**Events labeled Media Access indicate that an event is open to media. Events labeled Media Availability indicates that an event is open to the media and that a media Q&A is planned.** 

**Please note that if a remote surge day is called, the governor and lieutenant governor’s schedules may change.**

Gov. Spencer J. Cox’s Schedule 

Oct. 21-25, 2024

**The governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change** 

Monday, Oct. 21

9:25 a.m. Budget discussion with Governor’s Office of Planning and Budget

Location: Utah State Capitol, Governor’s Office

11:30 a..m. Host Governor’s Awards For Excellence 

Location: Kearns Mansion, Salt Lake City

1:30 p.m. Meet with Ski Utah

Location: Kearns Mansion, Salt Lake City

Tuesday, Oct. 22

9:00 a.m. One Utah Health Collaborative Press Conference

Location: Rotunda, Utah State Capitol

Media Access

1:30 p.m. Meet with BioHive leadership 

Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol

2:00 p.m. Meet with Utah Olympic Athletes

Location: Gold Room, Utah State Capitol

2:30 p.m. Meet with Gene Sykes, USOPC Chairman of the Board

Location: House Rules Room, Utah State Capitol

3:30 p.m. Meet with College Republicans National Committee

Location: Virtual

4:40 p.m. Meet with Rep. Ray Ward

Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol

Wednesday, Oct. 23

8:30 a.m. Speak at Utah Land Institute

Location: 230 W Towne Ridge Pkwy, Sandy, UT

11:15 a.m. Address National Housing Crisis Task Force

Location: Virtual

11:30 a.m. Meet with Rich NyeSenior Advisor of Education

Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol

1:30 p.m. Attend Colorado River update meeting

Location: Virtual

4:00 p.m. Meet with Department of Defense officials and aerospace industry executives

Location: Gold Room, Utah State Capitol

5:00 p.m. Attend World Trade Center Utah’s Jeff Flake Welcome reception

Location: Zions Bank Head Office Founders Room

6:45 p.m. Attend Catholic Community Services Dinner

Location: The Grand America Hotel, Salt Lake City

Thursday, Oct. 24

9:00 a.m. Tour uranium mill with Energy Fuels

Location: White Mesa Mill

Friday, Oct. 25

9:00 a.m. Budget discussion with Governor’s Office of Planning and Budget

Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol

11:30 a.m. Speak at Stadler Rail groundbreaking

Location: Stadler Facility, Salt Lake City

2:30 p.m. Attend Borgstrom Brothers Memorial Highway Naming

Location: Tremonton, Utah

Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson’s Schedule 

Oct. 21-25, 2024

**The lieutenant governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change**

Monday, Oct. 21

8:15 a.m. Staff meeting

Location: Utah State Capitol, Capitol Boardroom

9:25 a.m. Discuss proposed budget with Governor’s Office of Planning and Budget

Location: Rampton room, Utah State Capitol

11:30 a.m. Attend Governor’s Awards For Excellence

Location: Kearns Mansion, Salt Lake City

1:00 p.m. Speak at NASS Elections 101 Press Brief

Location: Online

2:30 p.m. Elections team meeting

Location: Lt. Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol

Tuesday, Oct. 22

11:00 a.m. Meet with Sierra Leone First Lady Fatima Maada

Location: Gold Room, Utah State Capitol

2:00 p.m. Photo Op with Utah Olympic Team athletes

Location: Gold Room, Utah State Capitol

3:00 p.m. Speak at Ken Garff Leadership Day

Location: 111 E Broadway, Salt Lake City

Wednesday, Oct. 23

9:00 a.m. Budget Review meeting

Location: Lt. Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol

1:00 p.m. Monthly Update on the Tribes

Location: Lt. Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol

Thursday, Oct. 24

No public events

Friday, Oct. 25

9:00 a.m. Budget discussion with Governor’s Office of Planning and Budget

Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol

###

Legal Disclaimer:

