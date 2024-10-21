Gov. Spencer J. Cox and Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson Public Schedule 10/21/24 – 10/25/24
**Events labeled Media Access indicate that an event is open to media. Events labeled Media Availability indicates that an event is open to the media and that a media Q&A is planned.**
**Please note that if a remote surge day is called, the governor and lieutenant governor’s schedules may change.**
Gov. Spencer J. Cox’s Schedule
Oct. 21-25, 2024
**The governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change**
Monday, Oct. 21
9:25 a.m. Budget discussion with Governor’s Office of Planning and Budget
Location: Utah State Capitol, Governor’s Office
11:30 a..m. Host Governor’s Awards For Excellence
Location: Kearns Mansion, Salt Lake City
1:30 p.m. Meet with Ski Utah
Location: Kearns Mansion, Salt Lake City
Tuesday, Oct. 22
9:00 a.m. One Utah Health Collaborative Press Conference
Location: Rotunda, Utah State Capitol
Media Access
1:30 p.m. Meet with BioHive leadership
Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol
2:00 p.m. Meet with Utah Olympic Athletes
Location: Gold Room, Utah State Capitol
2:30 p.m. Meet with Gene Sykes, USOPC Chairman of the Board
Location: House Rules Room, Utah State Capitol
3:30 p.m. Meet with College Republicans National Committee
Location: Virtual
4:40 p.m. Meet with Rep. Ray Ward
Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol
Wednesday, Oct. 23
8:30 a.m. Speak at Utah Land Institute
Location: 230 W Towne Ridge Pkwy, Sandy, UT
11:15 a.m. Address National Housing Crisis Task Force
Location: Virtual
11:30 a.m. Meet with Rich Nye, Senior Advisor of Education
Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol
1:30 p.m. Attend Colorado River update meeting
Location: Virtual
4:00 p.m. Meet with Department of Defense officials and aerospace industry executives
Location: Gold Room, Utah State Capitol
5:00 p.m. Attend World Trade Center Utah’s Jeff Flake Welcome reception
Location: Zions Bank Head Office Founders Room
6:45 p.m. Attend Catholic Community Services Dinner
Location: The Grand America Hotel, Salt Lake City
Thursday, Oct. 24
9:00 a.m. Tour uranium mill with Energy Fuels
Location: White Mesa Mill
Friday, Oct. 25
9:00 a.m. Budget discussion with Governor’s Office of Planning and Budget
Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol
11:30 a.m. Speak at Stadler Rail groundbreaking
Location: Stadler Facility, Salt Lake City
2:30 p.m. Attend Borgstrom Brothers Memorial Highway Naming
Location: Tremonton, Utah
Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson’s Schedule
Oct. 21-25, 2024
**The lieutenant governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change**
Monday, Oct. 21
8:15 a.m. Staff meeting
Location: Utah State Capitol, Capitol Boardroom
9:25 a.m. Discuss proposed budget with Governor’s Office of Planning and Budget
Location: Rampton room, Utah State Capitol
11:30 a.m. Attend Governor’s Awards For Excellence
Location: Kearns Mansion, Salt Lake City
1:00 p.m. Speak at NASS Elections 101 Press Brief
Location: Online
2:30 p.m. Elections team meeting
Location: Lt. Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol
Tuesday, Oct. 22
11:00 a.m. Meet with Sierra Leone First Lady Fatima Maada
Location: Gold Room, Utah State Capitol
2:00 p.m. Photo Op with Utah Olympic Team athletes
Location: Gold Room, Utah State Capitol
3:00 p.m. Speak at Ken Garff Leadership Day
Location: 111 E Broadway, Salt Lake City
Wednesday, Oct. 23
9:00 a.m. Budget Review meeting
Location: Lt. Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol
1:00 p.m. Monthly Update on the Tribes
Location: Lt. Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol
Thursday, Oct. 24
No public events
Friday, Oct. 25
9:00 a.m. Budget discussion with Governor’s Office of Planning and Budget
Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol
