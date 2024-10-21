OSCE Mission to BiH Organised Training on Good and Proactive Criminal Investigations

The OSCE Mission to Bosnia and Herzegovina (Mission), in cooperation with the Cantonal Prosecutor’s Office of Hercegovina Neretva Canton (HNC), organized a training for the police officials of the HNC Ministry of Interior on “Good and Pro-active Investigations”. The training aimed to enhance the quality of criminal investigations and foster stronger cooperation, coordination and communication between police officials and prosecutors.

The training, which brought together 30 police officials from the three police administrations in HNC, delivered through three core components: a) the role of the police in proactive investigations and evidence collection; b) duties and responsibilities of police investigators in ensuring the legality of evidence; and c) a practical case-study focusing on building knowledge and skills concerning responses to prosecutorial instructions and court orders during investigations. This practical component was designed to enable police officials to engage in hands-on exercises, learning from both exemplary and deficient practices in crime scene investigations.

The Mission is committed to supporting the professional development of law enforcement agencies across the country, with the aim of improving the overall quality of investigations and ensuring that police actions align with relevant domestic and international standards and are delivered in such a way to ensure effective responses to crime in Bosnia and Herzegovina.